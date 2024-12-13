Craft a captivating 30-second promo video for a new psychological thriller series, targeting adults who enjoy complex narratives and suspense. The visual style should be dark and brooding with quick, disorienting cuts, complemented by an unsettling, minimalist audio track that builds tension. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to bring your meticulously written narrative to life, ensuring every word amplifies the mystery of this "tv show promo video maker".

Generate Video