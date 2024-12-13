Unleash Growth with Our Trial Activation Video Maker

Quickly create stunning marketing videos using our text-to-video feature to drive user engagement and conversions.

Generate a vibrant 30-second marketing video aimed at small business owners, showcasing how easily they can create engaging content to activate trials. The visual style should be bright and inviting, featuring cheerful AI avatars explaining benefits, complemented by a friendly, clear voiceover generation. This video aims to inspire users to create videos for their own brand.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How trial activation video maker Works

Quickly create engaging videos with AI avatars and smart features, empowering your trial activation with professional-quality content.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a wide range of professionally designed templates to kickstart your video project, ensuring a polished look from the start.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars
Bring your message to life by adding lifelike AI avatars to narrate your script, making your video engaging and personal.
3
Step 3
Create Engaging Voiceovers
Bring your script to life with high-quality, natural-sounding voiceovers, ensuring your message is clear and compelling.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Produce studio-quality videos in various aspect ratios, ready for your trial activation campaigns across any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen, your ultimate AI video generator and online video editor, empowers you to create videos for effective trial activation with AI avatars. Easily craft marketing videos that convert free trials into loyal customers.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Create impactful AI videos of customer success stories to build trust and persuade potential users to activate their trial.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging videos efficiently?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that allows you to create videos with ease. Utilizing realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, HeyGen transforms your scripts into polished, studio-quality videos, streamlining your entire video production process.

Does HeyGen offer an online video editor with templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides an intuitive online video editor equipped with a wide range of customizable templates. This allows users to easily create videos for various purposes, and you can even try it out with our free trial.

What features does HeyGen provide to enhance my video content?

HeyGen offers robust features including high-quality voiceovers and animated subtitles to significantly enhance your video content. These tools are perfect for producing compelling marketing videos, social media videos, YouTube Shorts, and Reels that capture audience attention.

Can I customize the branding of my videos created with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logos and brand colors directly into your videos. This ensures all your video production maintains a consistent and professional appearance across all platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo