Trend Update Video Maker: Go Viral with AI

Create viral social media videos faster with our AI video maker. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script for effortless content.

Craft a vibrant 30-second trend update video specifically for social media marketers, spotlighting a new viral content format. The visual aesthetic demands fast-paced edits, bold text overlays, and an infectious, upbeat music track to instantly grab attention. Leveraging HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes will streamline the creation process, enabling users to easily produce engaging social media videos that generate buzz.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Trend Update Video Maker Works

Create captivating trend update videos effortlessly using our AI video maker. Craft viral social media videos with stunning visuals and effects, perfect for any platform.

1
Step 1
Select a Video Template
Begin by selecting from a variety of "free templates" or starting from a blank canvas in our editor. This utilizes our "Templates & scenes" feature to set the stage for your project.
2
Step 2
Create Your Script
Utilize our "AI script generator" to craft engaging narratives or paste your own script. Our "Text-to-video from script" capability can then transform your text into compelling video content.
3
Step 3
Add Media Elements
Elevate your video with "stunning visuals and effects" from our extensive media library. Utilize our "Voiceover generation" feature for dynamic narration or choose background music to perfect your trend video.
4
Step 4
Publish Your Creation
Finalize your "social media videos" and export them in high resolution. Our platform allows you to "publish to social platforms" directly, making sharing effortless.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an intuitive AI video maker, empowers users to quickly produce viral trend update videos and engaging social media content. Easily publish stunning visuals to captivate your audience across all platforms.

High-Impact Viral Campaigns

.

Produce high-performing, trend-aligned video ads and viral content in minutes, leveraging AI for maximum audience reach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create viral videos and trending social media content?

HeyGen empowers you to create viral videos and engaging social media videos effortlessly using its advanced AI video maker. Leverage diverse templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video features to quickly produce captivating content that resonates with current trends.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer to enhance my video projects?

HeyGen provides a suite of creative tools, including stunning visuals and effects, motion graphics, and dynamic text animations, to elevate your videos. You can customize your video with branding controls and access an extensive media library for truly unique productions.

Is HeyGen suitable for producing social media videos quickly and efficiently?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a user-friendly editor for rapidly producing high-quality social media videos. It features auto captions, aspect-ratio resizing, and easy export options, allowing you to publish to social platforms seamlessly and capture trend updates.

Can HeyGen's AI script generator help me develop video content?

Yes, HeyGen features an AI script generator that assists in developing compelling narratives for your video creation. This powerful AI video maker can transform your scripts into polished videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation, streamlining your storytelling process.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo