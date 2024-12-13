Create a 1-minute instructional video demonstrating how small business owners can quickly generate professional product introductions using an AI video maker. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring smooth transitions and on-screen text overlays, accompanied by a calm, clear AI voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's AI avatars to showcase how easily a presenter can be integrated without needing a camera crew, transforming a simple script into a polished video within minutes using an online video maker.

Generate Video