Training Video Maker for Employees: Create Engaging Courses
Create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly with AI avatars for faster employee training and significant cost savings.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second how-to training video to quickly demonstrate a new software feature for existing employees. Aim for a crisp, instructional visual style with clear step-by-step visuals enhanced by pre-designed Templates & scenes, making complex processes easy to follow with supporting Subtitles/captions.
Produce a 30-second general training video for employees introducing a new company policy. The visual and audio style should be informative and concise, utilizing the Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently convey key information, complemented by relevant visuals from the Media library/stock support. This empowers anyone to make training videos quickly.
Design a 90-second compliance training video for all employees regarding data privacy. Maintain a serious, clear, and authoritative visual and audio style, ensuring all critical information is accessible through accurate Subtitles/captions, and the video is optimized for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate training video maker, empowering companies to create engaging training videos for employees quickly and efficiently, boosting learning outcomes.
Boost Employee Training Engagement with AI.
Leverage AI to create dynamic training content that captivates employees, ensuring higher engagement and better knowledge retention across all learning modules.
Scale Employee Learning & Development.
Quickly produce a high volume of training courses, making learning accessible and consistent for all employees, regardless of location or department.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating training videos for employees?
HeyGen streamlines the process of making training videos for employees by transforming text into engaging video content with realistic AI avatars. This intuitive platform acts as a powerful training video maker, helping you produce high-quality instructional materials efficiently.
What features make HeyGen ideal for engaging training videos?
HeyGen offers a suite of features designed to create engaging training videos, including customizable AI avatars and dynamic training video templates. You can generate natural voiceovers directly from your script, ensuring your content captures and maintains attention.
Can HeyGen help me make how-to training videos quickly?
Yes, HeyGen is built to accelerate the creation of professional how-to training videos. Its text-to-video capability allows you to easily make training videos from a simple script, significantly reducing the time spent on traditional video editing.
Does HeyGen provide options for branding and accessibility in training videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to reinforce your brand identity within your training videos through custom branding controls. Additionally, you can include automatic subtitles and captions, making your training videos more accessible to all employees, including for onboarding purposes.