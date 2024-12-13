Create Engaging Training Videos with Ease

Unlock the power of AI avatars to enhance your training video creation, making instructional videos more interactive and engaging.

438/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at creative professionals and educators, this 90-second video delves into the world of animated videos and screencasts. Discover how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature can transform your ideas into vibrant video tutorials. The video will showcase a blend of animated scenes and real-time screencasts, providing a visually rich and informative experience for your audience.
Prompt 2
This 45-second video is perfect for remote trainers and online educators looking to enhance their video tutorials. Learn how to leverage HeyGen's media library and stock support to enrich your content with high-quality visuals and sound. The video will demonstrate the seamless integration of subtitles and captions, ensuring your instructional videos are accessible and engaging for all learners.
Prompt 3
Aimed at instructional designers and content creators, this 2-minute video offers a deep dive into the process of training video creation. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, you can tailor your videos for any platform or device. The video will feature a mix of presenter videos and voiceover narration, providing a comprehensive guide to producing professional-grade training materials.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Training Materials Video Maker Works

Create engaging and effective training videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create a Storyboard
Begin by outlining your training video with a clear storyboard. This helps organize your content and ensures a smooth flow of information. Use HeyGen's templates & scenes to visualize your ideas effectively.
2
Step 2
Select Your Video Format
Choose the type of video that best suits your training needs, whether it's a screencast, animated video, or presenter video. HeyGen offers a variety of formats to match your instructional style.
3
Step 3
Add Voice-Over
Enhance your training video with a professional voice-over. Use HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to add clear and engaging narration that complements your visuals.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share it seamlessly with your team or upload it to your learning management system for remote training.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes training video creation by offering tools that enhance engagement and retention, making it easier to create impactful instructional videos and tutorials.

Simplify Medical Topics and Enhance Healthcare Education

.

Use HeyGen to create clear and concise instructional videos that simplify complex medical topics for better understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist in training video creation?

HeyGen simplifies training video creation with its AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to produce engaging instructional videos efficiently.

What features does HeyGen offer for video tutorials?

HeyGen provides a range of features for video tutorials, including voiceover generation, subtitles, and customizable templates to enhance your content.

Can HeyGen be used for creating animated videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of animated videos with its media library and stock support, making it easy to add dynamic elements to your projects.

Why choose HeyGen for presenter videos?

HeyGen is ideal for presenter videos due to its branding controls and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your videos align with your brand's identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo