Targeted at creative professionals and educators, this 90-second video delves into the world of animated videos and screencasts. Discover how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature can transform your ideas into vibrant video tutorials. The video will showcase a blend of animated scenes and real-time screencasts, providing a visually rich and informative experience for your audience.
This 45-second video is perfect for remote trainers and online educators looking to enhance their video tutorials. Learn how to leverage HeyGen's media library and stock support to enrich your content with high-quality visuals and sound. The video will demonstrate the seamless integration of subtitles and captions, ensuring your instructional videos are accessible and engaging for all learners.
Aimed at instructional designers and content creators, this 2-minute video offers a deep dive into the process of training video creation. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, you can tailor your videos for any platform or device. The video will feature a mix of presenter videos and voiceover narration, providing a comprehensive guide to producing professional-grade training materials.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen revolutionizes training video creation by offering tools that enhance engagement and retention, making it easier to create impactful instructional videos and tutorials.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Leverage AI to create captivating training videos that enhance learner engagement and improve retention rates.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide.
Expand your educational reach by producing high-quality training videos that can be accessed by learners globally.
How can HeyGen assist in training video creation?
HeyGen simplifies training video creation with its AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to produce engaging instructional videos efficiently.
What features does HeyGen offer for video tutorials?
HeyGen provides a range of features for video tutorials, including voiceover generation, subtitles, and customizable templates to enhance your content.
Can HeyGen be used for creating animated videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of animated videos with its media library and stock support, making it easy to add dynamic elements to your projects.
Why choose HeyGen for presenter videos?
HeyGen is ideal for presenter videos due to its branding controls and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your videos align with your brand's identity.