Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.



Prompt 1
Targeted at creative professionals, this 60-second video demonstrates the capabilities of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. With a vibrant and engaging visual style, the video highlights how product demo videos can be transformed into captivating stories. The use of subtitles/captions ensures accessibility, while the media library/stock support provides a rich array of visuals to enhance the narrative.
Prompt 2
This 90-second training video is crafted for technical teams aiming to improve their conversion rates through effective lead qualification. The video employs a clear and informative visual style, utilizing HeyGen's screen and camera recorder to capture real-time interactions. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature is highlighted, demonstrating how videos can be tailored for various platforms to maximize reach and impact.
Prompt 3
Aimed at marketers focused on video SEO, this 30-second video showcases the potential of HeyGen's templates & scenes. The narrative is set against a sleek and modern visual backdrop, illustrating how AI interactive demos can drive audience engagement. The video emphasizes the importance of personalized demos, using voiceover generation to deliver a compelling message that resonates with viewers.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Training Demo Video Maker

Create engaging and informative training videos with ease using our intuitive video creation tool.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your training video. This will serve as the foundation for your content, ensuring that your message is effectively communicated.
Step 2
Record with Screen and Camera
Utilize the screen and camera recorder feature to capture both your screen activity and personal presentation. This dual recording approach enhances the interactivity of your product demos.
Step 3
Add Subtitles for Clarity
Enhance audience engagement by using the subtitle generator to add captions to your video. This feature ensures that your content is accessible and easy to follow.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it with your audience. This step is crucial for maximizing your video's reach and impact.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of training demo videos by offering a powerful video creation tool that enhances audience engagement and boosts conversion rates. With features like AI interactive demos and a subtitle generator, HeyGen ensures your product demo videos are both informative and captivating.

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes

Enhance your social media presence with compelling video content that drives audience interaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance product demo videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful demo video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to create engaging product demo videos. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can craft personalized demos that resonate with your audience.

What makes HeyGen's interactive product demos unique?

HeyGen's interactive product demos stand out due to their AI-driven features, including voiceover generation and subtitle support. These tools help increase audience engagement and improve conversion rates by making your demos more accessible and dynamic.

Can HeyGen assist in creating training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent video creation tool for training videos. It offers a media library and stock support, allowing you to incorporate diverse content seamlessly. The platform's screen and camera recorder further enhance the training experience.

Why should SaaS companies use HeyGen for onboarding?

SaaS companies can benefit from HeyGen's capabilities in creating personalized onboarding videos. With features like aspect-ratio resizing and exports, HeyGen ensures your videos are optimized for various platforms, enhancing lead qualification and audience engagement.

