Create a heartwarming 30-second video celebrating a cherished family tradition, like an annual gathering or a special recipe passed down through generations. This video, targeting family members and cultural enthusiasts, should feature a warm, nostalgic visual style with soft lighting and authentic home video aesthetics. Enhance the storytelling with gentle, emotional background music and a clear, heartfelt voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation, making it a perfect example of a tradition video maker for creating lasting memories.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Traditional Video Maker Works

Leverage HeyGen's AI-powered tools and intuitive interface to create stunning, high-quality videos without technical skills, transforming your ideas into engaging content.

Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your script into HeyGen. Our platform leverages "Text-to-video from script" capabilities to instantly generate the foundational scenes for your video, bringing your words to life.
Choose Your Avatars
Enhance your scenes by selecting from a diverse range of "AI avatars". Customize their appearance and voice to perfectly represent your brand and deliver your message dynamically.
Apply Final Polish
Ensure your message is clear and accessible by generating accurate "Subtitles/captions". Easily synchronize them with your video content to enhance viewer engagement and comprehension.
Export Your Video
Once satisfied, finalize your project by utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports". Choose your desired format and resolution to produce high-quality videos ready for any platform.

HeyGen, the AI video generator, revolutionizes video creation. Effortlessly produce high-quality videos, simplify video editing, and make engaging content without technical skills.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

.

Quickly produce captivating short-form videos optimized for social media platforms to boost engagement.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of creative and engaging video content?

HeyGen streamlines the process of producing engaging video content through its AI-powered tools and an extensive library of trending templates. Users can easily add creative effects and animation, ensuring high-quality videos that captivate their audience.

Is HeyGen an AI video generator suitable for users without technical editing skills?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as an intuitive AI video generator, making video creation accessible to everyone. Its user-friendly interface means no technical skills are required, allowing you to easily create professional videos with simple drag-and-drop functionality.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for branding my video content?

HeyGen empowers you to make it unmistakably your brand with comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and color palettes. This ensures that every video you create as a creator reflects your unique identity and maintains a consistent brand image.

Can HeyGen handle various output formats and aspect ratios for video editing?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust video editing capabilities, including the ability to resize videos for different platforms and export in various high-quality formats. This flexibility ensures your content is optimized for any distribution channel.

