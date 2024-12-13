Promo Video Maker for Stunning Trade Show Videos

Create captivating trade show videos effortlessly with AI avatars and customizable templates to enhance your brand identity.

397/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Engage your audience with a 45-second promotional video crafted using HeyGen's templates and scenes. Ideal for small business owners aiming to boost their presence at trade shows, this video combines dynamic visuals with compelling captions to tell your story. The vibrant and energetic style ensures your brand stands out, while the mobile-friendly format makes it easy to share across platforms.
Prompt 2
For tech-savvy marketers, a 90-second trade show video utilizing HeyGen's AI features and video editing tools offers a deep dive into your product's capabilities. This video is tailored for audiences interested in the technical aspects of your offerings, with a clean and professional visual style that emphasizes clarity and precision. The inclusion of subtitles ensures accessibility and engagement.
Prompt 3
Capture the essence of your brand in a 30-second promo video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at creative entrepreneurs, this video leverages the power of AI to transform your script into a visually stunning narrative. The artistic and imaginative style, combined with seamless aspect-ratio resizing, ensures your video looks great on any device or platform.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create a Trade Show Promo Video Maker

Craft an engaging trade show promo video with ease using HeyGen's intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professionally designed templates that align with your brand identity. These templates provide a solid foundation for your trade show video, ensuring a polished and cohesive look.
2
Step 2
Add Stock Footage
Enhance your video by incorporating high-quality stock footage from HeyGen's extensive media library. This feature allows you to visually enrich your promo video without the need for additional filming.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Features
Utilize HeyGen's AI video editor to seamlessly integrate voiceovers and captions. These AI features help convey your message clearly and make your video accessible to a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the optimal format for various social media channels. HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing ensures your promo video looks great on any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes trade show promo video creation with AI-powered tools, enabling businesses to craft compelling promotional videos quickly and effectively. Leverage templates, stock footage, and voiceovers to enhance brand identity and captivate audiences across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight customer testimonials and success stories in your trade show videos to build trust and attract potential clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my promotional video creation process?

HeyGen streamlines promotional video creation with its AI-powered video editor, offering customizable templates and scenes that align with your brand identity. Utilize its media library for stock footage and generate voiceovers to create engaging content effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for trade show videos?

HeyGen excels in creating impactful trade show videos by providing AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities from scripts. These features, combined with branding controls like logo and color integration, ensure your video stands out and effectively communicates your message.

Can HeyGen's AI video editor support social media channels?

Yes, HeyGen's AI video editor is designed to be mobile-friendly and supports various social media channels. It offers aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your videos are optimized for different platforms.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides advanced video editing tools, including voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions. These AI features enhance the technical quality of your videos, making them accessible and professional.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo