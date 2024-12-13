Unlock Visual Stories with Our Timeline Video Maker

Create custom videos with our intuitive timeline and access professional templates & scenes for effortless video production.

Craft a dynamic 45-second video for creative entrepreneurs, showcasing the evolution of a brand or project from idea to launch, using an upbeat and modern motion graphics visual style paired with inspiring background music. This video should compellingly tell your visual storytelling journey, easily created by inputting your script directly into HeyGen for text-to-video generation.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Timeline Video Maker Works

Craft professional videos with ease using our intuitive online timeline editor, designed for seamless creation and customization.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Start your easy video creation by choosing from HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes, laying the foundation for your project.
2
Step 2
Add and Arrange Elements
Utilize the intuitive timeline to precisely arrange your media, text, and other elements, crafting your narrative with clarity.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Enhancements
Personalize your custom videos by integrating HeyGen's Voiceover generation, AI avatars, or other branding controls to elevate your message.
4
Step 4
Export Your Masterpiece
Finalize your project in our powerful online video editor, then use HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines easy video creation with its intuitive online editor. Craft custom videos and enhance visual storytelling, making complex timelines simple and engaging.

Bring Historical Events to Life

.

Transform historical narratives into vivid, engaging video stories that captivate and educate audiences.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for creative projects?

HeyGen empowers you to create videos effortlessly, offering an intuitive platform for easy video creation. Craft custom videos that bring your visual storytelling to life, without needing extensive technical skills for video production.

Can I customize my videos with an intuitive timeline using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen features an intuitive timeline editor that allows you to fully customize your videos. Easily edit videos with drag-and-drop editing, adding video effects and fine-tuning every detail for professional results.

What kind of templates does HeyGen offer to streamline video production?

HeyGen provides a rich library of timeline video templates designed to significantly streamline your video production. These templates, combined with powerful AI tools, enable rapid and easy video creation for various purposes.

Does HeyGen support advanced editing capabilities like resizing and audio adjustments?

As a comprehensive online video editor, HeyGen allows you to easily resize your videos for different platforms. Additionally, you can enhance audio quality by utilizing features to remove background noise, ensuring a polished final product from your video maker.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo