TikTok ads video maker: Create Engaging Video Ads Fast

Generate high-performing TikTok video ads effortlessly with our powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Create a dynamic 30-second video targeting small business owners who need to quickly create TikTok ads. The visual style should be energetic and inspiring, with an upbeat background track complementing a professional voiceover generation. Highlight how HeyGen's AI avatars can act as a virtual TikTok Ad Creator, significantly speeding up ad production.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How TikTok Ads Video Maker Works

Create high-performing video ads for TikTok campaigns quickly and efficiently with our AI-powered tool, designed to attract more viewers and drive engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad from a Template
Begin by selecting from a diverse range of templates optimized for TikTok. This provides a professional foundation, allowing you to quickly kickstart your ad creation process.
2
Step 2
Customize with Stock Content
Personalize your ad using our extensive stock library. Easily drag and drop high-quality videos and images to perfectly match your brand's message and visual style.
3
Step 3
Generate AI Voiceovers
Add professional narration to your ad using our AI voice technology. Select from various voices and languages to deliver your message clearly and effectively, enhancing viewer engagement.
4
Step 4
Export for TikTok
Finalize your video ad and export it directly. Our tool ensures your video is optimized for TikTok's aspect ratio, ready for immediate upload to your social media campaigns.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the way businesses create TikTok ads, acting as a powerful AI video generator and TikTok Ad Creator. Leverage our platform for speedy, cost-effective ad creation that produces high-performing video ads for TikTok.

Transform Customer Testimonials into Ads

.

Convert authentic customer success stories into dynamic and engaging video ads using AI, building trust and credibility with your target audience on TikTok.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging TikTok ad creatives quickly?

HeyGen empowers users to create TikTok ad creatives with speed and efficiency by leveraging its powerful AI video generator. You can start with professional templates or generate unique content from a script, ensuring your video ads for TikTok are engaging and high-performing.

What unique features does HeyGen offer for making video ads for TikTok?

HeyGen stands out with its AI video generator capabilities, including realistic digital avatars and AI voice generation, which are perfect for creating compelling TikTok ads. Its extensive stock library further enhances your ability to produce diverse and high-quality video ads for TikTok.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of making TikTok ads for my social media campaigns?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to be a cost-effective solution for making TikTok ads, streamlining your social media campaigns. With its intuitive platform, you can save significant time by generating professional video ads for TikTok quickly and efficiently using AI.

How does HeyGen allow for customization and branding in TikTok ad creation?

HeyGen provides extensive tools to customize ads and maintain your brand identity within your TikTok ad creation. Easily add your logo, brand colors, custom music, and captions to ensure your video ads reflect your unique brand voice and stand out.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo