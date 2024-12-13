Tiered Pricing Video Maker: Create Pro Videos for Every Budget
Create compelling videos from any script using our AI-powered text-to-video generation, with flexible pricing plans that grow with your business.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce impactful video advertisements that drive results, making premium "video creation" accessible across various service tiers.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips to enhance online presence and support diverse "subscription" or project "pricing plans."
Frequently Asked Questions
What value does HeyGen offer as an AI video generator?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator designed to streamline video creation, offering a comprehensive suite of features like AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. It represents a complete video production service, optimized for efficiency and quality.
Does HeyGen have hidden costs for essential video production service features?
HeyGen provides a transparent subscription model, ensuring you gain access to robust video creation tools without unexpected hidden costs or upcharges for core functionalities like branding controls or media library access. Our service offerings are designed for clarity and value.
How does HeyGen facilitate rapid video creation with AI?
HeyGen empowers users to accelerate video creation significantly by transforming text into engaging videos with AI avatars and rich voiceovers. Its intuitive interface and diverse templates make the video editing process efficient for professional proposals.
Can HeyGen support professional video editing and branding needs?
Absolutely, HeyGen supports sophisticated video editing needs through features like custom branding controls, extensive media libraries, and adaptable templates. Our service offerings ensure your videos maintain a professional aesthetic and consistent brand identity, including aspects like aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.