Therapy Video Maker: Transform Your Counseling Sessions

Enhance your therapeutic video creation with AI avatars for engaging and personalized client-centered videos.

449/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second client-centered video that highlights the benefits of therapeutic video creation. Targeted at mental health professionals, this narrative emphasizes the use of AI avatars to personalize therapy sessions. The video employs a warm and inviting visual style, paired with gentle background music, to foster a sense of safety and openness for clients.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is crafted for psychotherapists looking to integrate video as psychotherapy into their practice. Using HeyGen's media library and stock support, the video combines authentic therapist videos with serene visuals and ambient soundscapes. The narrative focuses on the creative potential of therapy video templates to facilitate healing and self-expression.
Prompt 3
In a 60-second exploration, discover how video storytelling in therapy can revolutionize mental health counseling. Aimed at mental health professionals, this video utilizes HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a narrative that is both engaging and informative. The visual style is dynamic yet professional, with a focus on the innovative use of video editing tools to create impactful therapeutic content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Therapy Video Maker Works

Create impactful therapeutic videos with ease using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by crafting a thoughtful script that aligns with your therapeutic goals. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual narrative, enhancing the storytelling aspect of your therapy sessions.
2
Step 2
Choose a Therapy Video Template
Select from a variety of therapy video templates designed to support mental health counseling. These templates provide a structured framework, making it easier to convey complex therapeutic concepts through video.
3
Step 3
Add Personal Touches with AI Avatars
Incorporate AI avatars to personalize your videos, creating authentic therapist videos that resonate with clients. This feature allows you to maintain a client-centered approach, ensuring each video feels tailored and engaging.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it with your clients. Our platform supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, making it easy to distribute your therapeutic content across different channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers psychotherapists and mental health professionals by offering innovative tools for therapy video creation, enhancing client engagement through video storytelling in therapy.

Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos

.

Craft therapeutic videos that inspire and support clients on their mental health journey.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist in therapeutic video creation?

HeyGen offers a range of tools for therapeutic video creation, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing psychotherapists to craft engaging and personalized content for their clients.

What makes HeyGen's therapy video templates unique?

HeyGen's therapy video templates are designed with mental health professionals in mind, providing customizable options that incorporate branding controls and a media library to support authentic therapist videos.

Can HeyGen enhance video storytelling in therapy?

Yes, HeyGen enhances video storytelling in therapy by offering features like voiceover generation and subtitles, which help create compelling and accessible digital storytelling experiences.

Why should psychotherapists consider using HeyGen?

Psychotherapists should consider HeyGen for its client-centered video capabilities, including aspect-ratio resizing and exports, which ensure videos are tailored to meet diverse therapeutic needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo