Text Animation Video Maker for Eye-Catching Content

Craft engaging video creation with dynamic animated text using our rich collection of templates & scenes.

Imagine creating a compelling 30-second product announcement video targeting small business owners and tech enthusiasts, featuring sleek motion graphics and an upbeat, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to automatically sync with your text animation video maker project.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Text Animation Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into dynamic videos. Follow these simple steps to create captivating animated text videos that grab attention and convey your message effectively.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin by choosing from a wide array of professional templates & scenes in our text animation video maker, or start with a blank canvas.
2
Step 2
Add Animated Text
Input your content using the text-to-video from script feature. Easily apply engaging animated text effects to make your message dynamic.
3
Step 3
Apply Visuals & Audio
Enhance your video with background visuals from our media library/stock support and add elements to create compelling motion graphics.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your animation videos by selecting your preferred aspect-ratio resizing & exports settings for perfect sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen, as an advanced AI video maker, enhances your video creation capabilities by simplifying the process of generating animated text and incorporating dynamic motion graphics. It serves as a powerful online tool for creating compelling animation videos, including custom text animation, without needing complex animation software.

Boost Training Engagement

.

Enhance learning experiences by creating dynamic training videos with animated text, improving knowledge retention and participant engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my text animation videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create dynamic text animations by transforming your script into engaging video content. Our platform allows you to leverage various templates and text effects to generate captivating animated text, elevating your video creation with professional motion graphics.

Does HeyGen offer an intuitive way to make animated videos from text?

Yes, HeyGen functions as a powerful text animation video maker that converts your written text into polished animation videos effortlessly. Our online tool simplifies the video creation process, enabling you to produce high-quality animated content without needing complex animation software.

What creative options does HeyGen provide for custom text animation?

HeyGen offers extensive creative control for custom text animation, allowing you to personalize your animated text with various styles, fonts, and effects. You can utilize our diverse templates and branding controls to ensure your text generator output perfectly aligns with your unique vision and brand aesthetic.

Can HeyGen serve as a complete online video editor for animated content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a comprehensive online video editor and video maker, enabling seamless video creation with advanced animated elements. Beyond animated text, HeyGen integrates AI avatars, voiceovers, and a robust media library to help you produce professional and engaging animation videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo