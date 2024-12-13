Develop a 60-second introductory video for small business owners explaining the core concepts of their "Terms and Conditions" or "User Agreement" in an easy-to-understand manner. The visual style should be clean, professional, and friendly, utilizing simple animations and clear text overlays, accompanied by an upbeat, reassuring voiceover. This video should showcase how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature can effortlessly transform complex legal jargon into an accessible visual explanation for their customers.

