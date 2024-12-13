Technology Update Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos

Make professional, high-quality tech updates with AI human presenters and easy video editing.

Create a vibrant, 30-second product showcase video for small business owners, designed to generate engaging videos on social media. This video should feature a fast-paced visual style with modern graphics and upbeat, energetic music, all while utilizing the Text-to-video from script capability to quickly turn ideas into polished content.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Technology Update Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft professional, engaging technology update videos with AI. Transform your ideas into high-quality visual stories in minutes, no expertise required.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by writing or pasting your technology update script directly into our platform. This input is then used by our Text-to-video from script feature to automatically generate the foundation of your professional video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Bring your content to life by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your update. Customize their appearance and voice to perfectly match your brand's style, making your video highly engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Audio Enhancements
Enhance your video with compelling visuals and background music. Utilize our extensive Media library/stock support to find relevant images, videos, and audio tracks, easily integrating them into your scenes with drag and drop functionality.
4
Step 4
Polish and Export Your Update
Finalize your technology update by generating accurate captions and choosing your preferred output settings. Then, use the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to render your high-quality video, ready for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers users to make professional technology update videos with its intuitive AI video generator, offering an easy and cost-effective way to create engaging content. Transform complex information into professional, visually compelling updates.

Develop Comprehensive Tech Explainer Courses

.

Leverage AI to easily create extensive video courses, effectively explaining complex technology updates to a global audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me make professional videos with AI?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that empowers you to create videos featuring realistic AI human presenters and dynamic content from scripts. This streamlines the process of making engaging videos that look incredibly professional.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use technology update video maker?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies the creation of high-quality video content, making it an incredibly user-friendly video editor. Its intuitive interface allows you to quickly generate voiceovers and edit scenes to produce compelling updates and presentations with ease.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a suite of creative tools including customizable video templates, drag and drop functionality for media, and the ability to remove backgrounds. You can also generate captions effortlessly, enhancing your storytelling and accessibility.

How does HeyGen streamline the process to create videos?

HeyGen acts as a comprehensive AI video generator, transforming text into professional videos with AI avatars and automated voiceovers. This significantly boosts efficiency, offering a cost-effectiveness solution for producing engaging video content at scale.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo