Create a dynamic 30-second technology news video segment for tech enthusiasts on social media, showcasing the latest gadget releases with a sleek, futuristic visual style and an energetic, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly turn your written updates into engaging "news videos" about cutting-edge technology.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How technology news video maker Works

Effortlessly produce professional technology news videos with AI, from script to final export.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Quickly generate engaging content for your news segment by pasting text or using the AI script generator to draft a compelling narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals
Choose from a diverse selection of news templates and enhance your story with compelling stock footage from the extensive media library.
3
Step 3
Add Narration
Utilize HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation to add natural-sounding narration, a key component for professional news videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your technology news video and export it in optimal aspect ratios, ensuring it's ready for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes technology news video creation. As an AI video maker, it empowers users to quickly produce professional news videos, streamlining content for media outlets.

Simplify Complex Tech Explanations

Transform intricate technology news and concepts into easy-to-understand video explanations, making complex topics accessible to all.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video creation for technology news?

HeyGen empowers users to easily produce engaging technology news videos using AI avatars and a variety of professionally designed news templates. Its extensive media library and dynamic text animations allow for highly creative and visually appealing content.

What AI video capabilities does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to streamline video production, transforming scripts directly into video with realistic AI avatars and voiceovers. It also includes integrated AI subtitle extraction and text-to-speech tools for comprehensive video editing.

Can HeyGen help me maintain consistent branding across my news videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logos and brand colors into all your video content, including custom news intros and outros. You can also tailor aspect ratios for various platforms to ensure your brand always looks professional.

Is HeyGen an ideal video maker for journalists covering technology news?

HeyGen is a powerful AI video maker designed to assist journalists in creating compelling technology news videos quickly and efficiently. Its intuitive interface, AI script generator, and screen recording capabilities simplify the entire video creation process.

