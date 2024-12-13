Master Video Creation with Our Advanced Video Maker

Unlock your creative potential with AI avatars and seamless video editing tools for stunning social media content.

433/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Explore the technical prowess of HeyGen in a 60-second video tailored for video editors and tech enthusiasts. This narrative will focus on the precision and control offered by HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ideal for those who demand high-quality 4K resolution exports. The video will employ a sleek and modern visual style, appealing to an audience that values cutting-edge technology and creative control.
Prompt 2
Unleash your creativity with a 30-second video prompt that emphasizes the ease of video creation using HeyGen's video templates. Targeted at social media influencers and content creators, this narrative will demonstrate how quickly and effortlessly engaging content can be produced. With a playful and energetic visual style, this video is perfect for an audience that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Prompt 3
Collaborate like never before in a 90-second video designed for teams and businesses. This narrative will highlight HeyGen's collaboration features and cloud storage capabilities, showcasing how these tools facilitate seamless teamwork and efficient project management. With a professional and polished visual style, this video is aimed at an audience that values productivity and effective communication in video production.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Video Maker

Create stunning videos effortlessly with our intuitive video maker using AI tools and templates.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Avatars
Start by selecting AI avatars to bring your video to life. These avatars can be customized to match your brand's personality, providing a unique touch to your video creation process.
2
Step 2
Choose from a Variety of Video Templates
Select from a wide range of video templates to kickstart your project. These templates are designed to fit various themes and styles, ensuring you have a professional-looking video in no time.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers with Ease
Enhance your video by adding voiceovers. Use our voiceover generation feature to create clear and engaging audio that complements your visuals perfectly.
4
Step 4
Export in 4K Resolution
Once your video is ready, export it in stunning 4K resolution. This ensures your video looks crisp and professional on all social media platforms and devices.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes video creation with AI video tools, offering creative control and technical precision for video makers and editors. Leverage HeyGen's capabilities to produce high-quality content efficiently, from social media clips to educational courses.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance learning experiences by producing interactive training videos that captivate and educate audiences.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance video creation with AI tools?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools to streamline video creation, offering features like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. This allows users to produce engaging content efficiently while maintaining creative control.

What video templates are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides a diverse range of video templates designed to suit various creative needs. These templates, combined with branding controls, enable users to create professional videos tailored to their brand's identity.

Can HeyGen export videos in 4K resolution?

Yes, HeyGen supports 4K resolution export, ensuring that your videos maintain high quality across all social media platforms and viewing devices.

What collaboration features does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen includes collaboration features such as cloud storage and media library access, allowing teams to work together seamlessly on video projects from anywhere.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo