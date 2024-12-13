Onboarding Video Maker: Streamline Employee Integration

Enhance employee engagement with AI avatars and interactive onboarding videos that reflect your company culture.

497/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create an interactive onboarding experience for technicians with a 90-second video that combines creativity and technology. Aimed at training managers and HR teams, this video leverages HeyGen's video templates to craft a visually appealing narrative that keeps viewers engaged. The audio style is upbeat and motivational, encouraging new hires to feel excited about their role. By incorporating subtitles/captions, you ensure accessibility and clarity, making the onboarding process smooth and effective.
Prompt 2
Enhance employee engagement with a 45-second company culture video tailored for new technicians. Perfect for HR departments and team leaders, this video utilizes HeyGen's media library/stock support to incorporate high-quality visuals that resonate with your audience. The visual style is sleek and professional, highlighting the core values and mission of your organization. With voiceover generation, you can add a personal touch, making the message more relatable and impactful.
Prompt 3
Streamline the onboarding process with a 2-minute technical video designed for IT managers and training coordinators. This video focuses on the practical aspects of onboarding, using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure compatibility across various devices. The visual style is clean and straightforward, emphasizing clarity and precision. By integrating video editing features, you can tailor the content to address specific technical requirements, providing a comprehensive guide for new technicians.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Technician Onboarding Video Maker

Create engaging and informative onboarding videos for technicians with ease using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your technician onboarding video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a video format, ensuring your message is communicated effectively.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates available in HeyGen to match the style and tone of your company culture. These templates provide a professional look and feel, making your onboarding videos visually appealing.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance employee engagement by incorporating interactive onboarding features. Use HeyGen's media library to add relevant images, videos, and AI avatars that make the content more engaging and informative.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. HeyGen allows you to easily share your onboarding videos with new technicians, ensuring a smooth and effective onboarding process.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes technician onboarding with its AI-powered video onboarding tools, offering creative and engaging employee onboarding videos that enhance employee engagement and showcase company culture.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight successful onboarding experiences and company culture through compelling video storytelling.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful onboarding video maker that utilizes AI video generation to create engaging and informative employee onboarding videos. With customizable video templates and interactive onboarding features, HeyGen ensures your new hires are welcomed with a professional touch.

What video editing features does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides a range of video editing features, including text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and subtitles/captions. These tools allow you to create polished and professional onboarding videos that reflect your company culture.

Can HeyGen support interactive onboarding experiences?

Yes, HeyGen supports interactive onboarding experiences by offering templates and scenes that can be customized to engage new employees effectively. This approach helps in boosting employee engagement and conveying company culture seamlessly.

Why choose HeyGen for video onboarding tools?

HeyGen stands out as a top choice for video onboarding tools due to its AI avatars, branding controls, and media library support. These features ensure that your onboarding videos are not only informative but also align with your brand's identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo