Imagine a 60-second professional explainer video designed for HR teams and L&D managers in tech companies, showcasing how HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging onboarding videos. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing animated graphics to highlight key features, complemented by a professional and confident voiceover. This video effectively demonstrates the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, transforming complex technical onboarding video maker concepts into digestible content.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a dynamic 45-second promotional video targeting SaaS product managers and customer success teams, emphasizing the ease of producing high-quality SaaS onboarding videos. This video should feature a bright, energetic visual aesthetic with rapid scene transitions that highlight the versatility of HeyGen's customizable templates. A friendly, enthusiastic Voiceover generation guides viewers through the benefits, making complex product introductions seem effortless.
Develop a concise 30-second instructional video aimed at product marketing specialists and sales engineers, illustrating how to streamline process of creating compelling product demos. The visual style should be clean and precise, incorporating clear screen recordings and animated overlays to explain technical functionalities, enhanced by accurate Subtitles/captions for accessibility and clarity. This video effectively showcases HeyGen's ability to generate content directly from a script using its Text-to-video from script feature, producing polished, informative content.
Produce a welcoming 75-second introductory video for new employees joining a tech company, focusing on company culture and initial setup guidance. The visual and audio style should be warm and inviting, using diverse AI avatars to represent various team roles and integrating uplifting background music to set a positive tone. This engaging onboarding videos experience leverages HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enrich the narrative and make new hires feel immediately part of the team.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Technical Onboarding Video Maker Works

Streamline your new employee onboarding with engaging, AI-powered videos. Quickly create clear, product-accurate guides that boost understanding and retention.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by pasting your technical onboarding script or detailed instructions directly into the platform. Leverage the "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly convert your content into a visual storyboard, forming the foundation of your "technical onboarding video maker" project.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of "customizable templates" and scenes that align with your company's aesthetic. These templates provide a professional foundation for your technical content, ensuring visual consistency across your "onboarding video production".
3
Step 3
Add AI Narration
Enhance clarity and engagement by integrating professional "AI avatars" to present your information. These avatars provide a consistent and engaging presence, delivering your script with natural-sounding voices, showcasing the power of an "AI video creation platform".
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your completed onboarding video, making any final adjustments to timing or visuals. Then, "export" your high-quality video in various aspect ratios, ready to integrate into your existing "onboarding training" platforms for new hires.

HeyGen, an AI video creation platform, streamlines technical onboarding video production. Companies can create engaging onboarding videos for new employees quickly.

Clarify Complex Technical Information

Break down intricate systems and processes into easily digestible video content, making technical concepts clear for all new employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support creative and engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers users to produce engaging onboarding videos through customizable templates and a diverse selection of AI avatars. You can easily apply branding controls to maintain a consistent company culture, ensuring every video resonates with your new employees. This makes the onboarding video production process both efficient and visually appealing.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for streamlining video creation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to streamline the onboarding video production process. Its AI video creation platform includes text-to-video from script functionality and AI-powered automation for voiceover generation, significantly reducing video editing time. This allows for quick and efficient creation of high-quality onboarding videos.

Is HeyGen an effective technical onboarding video maker for new hires?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a robust technical onboarding video maker, perfect for explaining complex processes to new employees. You can create detailed explainer videos with clear voiceovers and automatically generated subtitles, ensuring comprehensive onboarding training. This facilitates a smooth and informative introduction to their new roles.

Can I customize branding elements within HeyGen's video templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company's logo and color schemes directly into customizable templates. This ensures all your onboarding videos reflect your unique company culture. Our platform also supports a media library for incorporating your own assets, further enhancing brand consistency.

