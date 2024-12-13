The Ultimate Tech Demo Video Maker for Engaging Products

Leverage powerful AI features and smart automation to generate professional tech demos from your script quickly.

Craft a 1-minute tech demo video for software developers and product managers, illustrating how a new API streamlines data integration. The visual style should be clean, modern, and direct, featuring on-screen annotations and smooth transitions to highlight key code snippets and UI elements. The audio should utilize professional, clear voiceover generation, complemented by accurate subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity for complex technical details, demonstrating the ease of product demo videos through automation.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Tech Demo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional tech and product demo videos that captivate your audience and showcase your innovations with powerful AI tools.

1
Step 1
Record Your Product in Action
Capture your product's key features and workflows directly from your screen with precision using our robust screen recording feature. Effortlessly create compelling product demo videos.
2
Step 2
Add AI Features
Integrate AI-powered enhancements like AI voiceovers to clearly articulate your product's value proposition, making your demo more impactful and engaging for viewers.
3
Step 3
Apply Custom Branding
Tailor your demo's appearance with your brand's unique logo and color palette using our branding controls. Maintain consistency and strengthen brand recognition across all your content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your high-quality tech demo and export it using various aspect-ratio resizing & exports options for seamless sharing across all your desired platforms, reaching a wider audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality tech demo videos and product demo videos, leveraging advanced AI features to streamline your entire video making process from screen recording to polished edits.

Promote Tech Demos on Social Media

.

Quickly create captivating short-form videos and clips from your tech demos to boost visibility and engagement across social media platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of product demo videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features, including text-to-video from script and AI voiceovers, to streamline the creation of engaging product demo videos effortlessly. This allows users to quickly produce high-quality content without complex video editing skills.

What advanced technical features does HeyGen offer for screen recording and editing?

HeyGen provides robust screen recording capabilities, enabling precise capture with features like automatic zoom and smooth mouse movement. You can easily edit your video, including cutting sections and speeding up playback, then export video in various formats.

Can HeyGen help customize and brand my product demo videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows for extensive custom branding, enabling you to incorporate your logo and specific color schemes into your product demo videos. Utilize various templates and scenes, along with animations, to create a consistent and professional visual identity.

How can teams collaborate and share product demos using HeyGen?

HeyGen facilitates seamless team collaboration and sharing of your product demo videos through easy sharing options and potential integrations. This ensures your team and audience have efficient access to your high-quality demos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo