Imagine a vibrant 30-second video targeting HR teams and managers, showcasing how to revolutionize new hire experiences. The visual style should be modern and energetic, using inspiring music, to demonstrate effortlessly building custom onboarding templates with rich customization options, leveraging HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' to create a captivating first impression.

Prompt 1
Produce a concise 45-second video designed for small to medium business owners and HR professionals, illustrating the power of streamlined onboarding. The video will adopt a professional and clean aesthetic, featuring a confident voiceover generation that explains how personalized onboarding plans can be quickly created using HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' capabilities, ensuring every new hire feels valued.
Prompt 2
Develop an engaging 60-second narrative aimed at HR departments and team leads, emphasizing the clarity and consistency an onboarding roadmap brings. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar guiding the viewer through the benefits, accompanied by clear subtitles/captions to highlight key takeaways, making complex processes accessible and straightforward for new hires with HeyGen's 'AI avatars' feature.
Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 30-second video for marketing managers and HR specialists keen on brand consistency, highlighting how a powerful team onboarding generator can elevate their company image. Visually, the video should be polished and corporate yet approachable, utilizing HeyGen's 'Media library/stock support' to effortlessly integrate custom branding elements and ensure professional 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for every platform.
How Team Onboarding Generator Works

Effortlessly create and manage engaging onboarding experiences for new hires with our intuitive, AI-powered generator.

1
Step 1
Generate Your Onboarding Roadmap
Leverage AI-Powered Onboarding to quickly generate a comprehensive onboarding roadmap for your new hires, providing a clear path from day one.
2
Step 2
Customize Content with AI Avatars
Tailor each step by creating personalized video messages with AI avatars, ensuring a consistent and engaging experience that reflects your company culture and personalized onboarding plans.
3
Step 3
Streamline with Workflow Builder
Integrate essential tasks and forms directly into your onboarding flow using the Workflow Builder, connecting all necessary tools to streamline onboarding process.
4
Step 4
Apply Custom Branding
Enhance your onboarding materials with Custom Branding, including your logo and company colors, to maintain a professional and unified look across all communications.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI-Powered Onboarding streamlines the process for HR teams, enhancing engagement for new hires. Boost training and retention with dynamic content.

Craft Engaging Welcome Messages

Produce personalized welcome videos and inspirational content to immerse new hires in company culture from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create personalized onboarding plans for new hires?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform allows HR teams to design unique onboarding templates and personalized onboarding plans using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can easily customize content to engage new hires effectively.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including custom branding with your company's logo and colors, and a variety of templates to streamline the onboarding process. This ensures your employee onboarding videos reflect your brand identity.

Can HeyGen's AI-Powered Onboarding generator build a visual onboarding roadmap?

Yes, HeyGen functions as an intuitive team onboarding generator, enabling you to construct a clear and engaging onboarding roadmap through AI avatars and text-to-video. This simplifies the creation of comprehensive training modules for new hires.

How do HR teams leverage HeyGen to improve the new hire experience?

HR teams utilize HeyGen to create dynamic and engaging video content, enhancing the new hire experience with interactive onboarding templates and personalized communication. The platform's voiceover generation capabilities ensure consistent messaging.

