Design a crisp 60-second video for internal teams initiating a new project, featuring a professional and energetic visual style complemented by an upbeat voiceover. This "team briefing video maker" content needs to clearly outline objectives and responsibilities, powerfully utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the message.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create an engaging 45-second explainer video targeted at external clients, showcasing a new product feature with a friendly visual aesthetic and clear, concise narration. Transform a generated script for this "explainer video maker" into a dynamic presentation using HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality.
Prompt 2
Generate a vital 30-second operations briefing video for field operatives, conveying an urgent safety update with a direct visual style and an authoritative voiceover. Accelerate the creation of this "operations briefing video maker" content by selecting from HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes for maximum impact and efficiency.
Prompt 3
Produce a welcoming 90-second video for new HR hires, providing an overview of company culture with warm visuals and a friendly, informative tone. Enhance this content by utilizing HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation to ensure a consistent and approachable narrative, embodying the company's spirit, and integrating established "branding controls".
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Team Briefing Video Maker Works

Transform your internal communications. Quickly create professional, engaging team briefing videos with AI, designed to inform and align your internal teams efficiently.

Step 1
Create Your Briefing Content
Start by pasting your script directly into the platform, leveraging our text-to-video from script capability, or choose from a variety of pre-designed templates to structure your team's message.
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter and Media
Enhance your message by selecting an AI avatar to present your briefing. Integrate relevant visuals from the media library or stock videos to keep your team engaged.
Step 3
Apply Branding and Accessibility
Ensure consistency by applying your team's branding controls, including logos and colors. Automatically generate subtitles and captions for improved accessibility and clarity across your internal teams.
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Finalize your video with precise aspect-ratio resizing and export it in your desired format. Share your professional team briefing video effortlessly to align and inform your target audience.

HeyGen simplifies creating team briefing videos with AI, transforming scripts into engaging content with AI avatars and voiceovers, ideal for internal teams and operations briefing.

Deliver Engaging Company Announcements

Generate compelling video messages and updates, ensuring consistent communication and boosting morale across all internal teams.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable creative video production for teams?

HeyGen transforms text-to-video from script into engaging content, making video production accessible and creative for any internal team. Leverage realistic AI avatars and dynamic AI voiceovers to produce high-quality videos swiftly from pre-designed templates.

Can HeyGen users fully customize their creative video content?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to ensure your videos align perfectly with your visual identity. You can easily integrate your logo, preferred colors, and utilize a rich media library/stock support to enhance any explainer video maker project.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for rapid content generation?

HeyGen streamlines creative content creation with features like an integrated script generator that helps kickstart your narrative. Combine this with diverse templates and text-to-video from script functionality to produce polished videos in minutes.

How can HeyGen enhance the accessibility and reach of creative videos?

HeyGen significantly boosts the accessibility of your creative video content by automatically generating subtitles/captions, ensuring your message reaches a broader target audience. Additionally, our advanced AI voiceovers support multiple languages, making your videos universally understandable.

