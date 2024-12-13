Team Alignment Video Maker: Drive Cohesion & Success

Boost team engagement with easy-to-make internal communication videos using intuitive templates.

Craft a dynamic 30-second video designed for new team members and hybrid teams, aiming to "Boost Team Engagement" from day one. The visual style should be upbeat and modern with friendly, clear AI voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and a pre-made template & scenes to quickly introduce company values and team goals.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a professional 45-second internal communication video targeting all employees during a significant company announcement. The visual and audio style should be clean, consistent with brand guidelines, and feature a professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation from a text-to-video script, ensuring a cohesive and authoritative message about a new initiative.
Prompt 2
Develop an instructive 60-second video specifically for employees needing a quick tutorial on an internal process or software update, functioning as essential "training content". Employ a clear, step-by-step visual style with robust subtitles/captions and supporting visuals from HeyGen's media library, making the content easy-to-make and accessible for all learners.
Prompt 3
Create a personalized 30-second video for specific project teams or departments, fostering better "team alignment" and celebrating achievements. This video should have a collaborative and dynamic visual feel with custom background music, leveraging HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and text-to-video from script features to quickly tailor messages for different audiences and platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Team Alignment Video Maker Works

Streamline internal communications and boost engagement across your team with professional, AI-powered videos designed for perfect alignment.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Craft your message and input it into HeyGen, leveraging the text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate engaging content for team alignment.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose an AI avatar from our diverse library to be the face of your video, ensuring a professional and consistent look for your internal communication videos.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding Controls
Integrate your company's identity by applying branding controls like custom logos and colors, making your videos instantly recognizable and on-brand.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your video with optimal aspect-ratio resizing and then export it for easy sharing across your team's preferred internal communication channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating team alignment videos and internal communication with AI-driven tools, boosting engagement and ensuring your team stays connected and aligned.

Scale Internal Knowledge Sharing

.

Efficiently create and distribute comprehensive internal courses, ensuring all team members stay informed and skilled.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging team alignment videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling team alignment videos with ease, utilizing a wide selection of customizable templates and AI Avatars. This allows for professional-looking videos that boost team engagement without complex editing, making internal communication videos more impactful.

What role do AI Avatars play in personalizing internal communication videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI Avatars allow for the creation of highly personalized videos at scale, ensuring your internal communication videos resonate more deeply with your team. You can customize these avatars and integrate branding controls to maintain a consistent, on-brand message across all your video content.

Is HeyGen suitable for developing professional-looking training content and brand storytelling videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal video maker for developing professional-looking training content and compelling brand storytelling videos. With features like text-to-video from script and customizable templates, you can easily create high-quality videos that captivate and inform your audience.

How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process for teams?

HeyGen significantly streamlines video creation for teams by offering collaborative features and an intuitive interface. This enables easy-to-make videos for various purposes, from executive updates to product demos, helping teams save time and enhance their internal communications effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo