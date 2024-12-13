Your Ultimate System Video Maker for Professional Videos

Effortlessly create professional marketing and explainer videos with drag-and-drop ease, leveraging AI avatars for engaging content.

Create a compelling 45-second marketing video aimed at small business owners, showcasing a new product feature with a clean, modern, and vibrant visual style, incorporating infographics to highlight key benefits. The audio should feature an upbeat, professional, and friendly voiceover, generated seamlessly using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, to drive engagement and explain its value as a powerful tool for marketing videos.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your System Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create polished, professional videos from scratch or a template, and share your message with impact using intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start your video creation journey by selecting a ready-to-use template or beginning with a blank canvas to bring your vision to life using our templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Content
Populate your scenes with rich photos and video clips from our extensive media library/stock support, or upload your own assets to personalize your message.
3
Step 3
Generate AI Enhancements
Instantly generate accurate subtitles and captions for your video, ensuring accessibility and engagement for all viewers with our advanced subtitles/captions feature.
4
Step 4
Export Your Professional Video
Finalize your project by exporting your professional videos in various aspect ratios, ready to share across different platforms and impress your audience with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

HeyGen functions as a comprehensive system video maker, empowering users with a streamlined approach to video creation. It simplifies complex video editing processes, enabling the production of professional videos for various applications.

Boost Training Engagement

Utilize AI video to create dynamic training modules, improving learner engagement and boosting knowledge retention within your educational systems.

How can HeyGen help me create professional videos efficiently?

HeyGen empowers you to produce high-quality, professional videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, streamlining your video creation process from script to final output. This innovative platform is perfect for crafting impactful marketing videos or engaging explainer videos.

What kind of video editing features does HeyGen offer for customization?

HeyGen provides robust video editing tools including customizable video templates and a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. You can easily generate captions, resize videos for different platforms, and apply branding controls to ensure your videos align with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen function as a complete system video maker for various needs?

Yes, HeyGen serves as a comprehensive online video platform capable of handling diverse video creation requirements. With features like AI avatars, text-to-video generation, and natural voiceover generation, it simplifies complex video production workflows.

Does HeyGen support advanced video production elements like subtitles and aspect ratio adjustments?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports generating accurate subtitles and captions automatically, alongside capabilities for removing backgrounds and precise aspect-ratio resizing. This ensures your content is accessible and perfectly formatted for any channel.

