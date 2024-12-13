Create a 45-second highlight reel celebrating the swimming team's season, showcasing their dedication and triumphs. This video, aimed at parents and school alumni, should feature dynamic cuts of practices and meets, set to uplifting music and enhanced by an energetic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, pulling in existing clips from HeyGen's media library/stock support, and demonstrating how a great swimming team video maker can tell a story.

Generate Video