Create a 1-minute tutorial video for new users and small business owners, demonstrating how to transform a simple script into a polished video using an AI-Powered Video Creator. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring clear screen recordings and animated text, accompanied by an informative and friendly voiceover. Highlight the Text-to-video from script capability to show how easily complex video editing is simplified.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Support Video Maker Works

Create clear, professional support videos effortlessly with our AI-powered video creator, ensuring your customers always find the help they need.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from a wide range of professionally designed templates to quickly set up your support video's structure and theme.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Add your specific support information, scripts, or FAQs. Leverage AI-powered tools to generate voiceovers or precise captions for accessibility.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals
Integrate engaging visuals or choose from diverse AI avatars to present your information clearly, making complex topics easy to understand.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Finalize your support video and export it in high-quality video format, ready to be shared across your customer support channels.

HeyGen functions as an AI-Powered Video Creator, empowering users to easily produce professional videos. This platform streamlines video editing tasks to generate high-quality video content specifically for customer support and comprehensive tutorials.

Clarify Complex Information Visually

Transform intricate concepts into clear, digestible video explanations, making difficult topics accessible for improved understanding and customer satisfaction.

How does HeyGen simplify video editing and creation for users?

HeyGen's AI-Powered Video Creator simplifies video editing by offering intuitive tools like templates and a drag-and-drop interface. This allows users to produce professional videos efficiently, even without extensive prior experience.

Can HeyGen generate captions and utilize AI Avatars for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen uses advanced AI-powered tools to generate accurate captions and offers a diverse range of AI Avatars to enhance your content. This helps in creating high-quality video with integrated accessibility features effortlessly.

What customization options are available for branding within HeyGen videos?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to easily integrate your logo and custom colors into your professional videos. Our online video platform ensures your content consistently reflects your brand identity.

How can HeyGen support the creation of tutorials and customer support videos?

As an advanced support video maker, HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging tutorials and customer support content. You can leverage text-to-video capabilities and voiceover generation to quickly produce clear, informative videos for your audience.

