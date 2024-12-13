Support Training Video Maker for Engaging Learning

Quickly develop how-to videos and customer training content using smart AI Voiceovers.

Imagine creating a 30-second, engaging support training video for small business owners, featuring a bright and energetic visual style with upbeat background music and a crystal-clear AI Voiceover generated effortlessly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
For HR professionals looking to streamline employee onboarding, craft a 45-second professional how-to video. Utilize a clean, infographic-style visual aesthetic with a calm AI Avatar to guide new hires, making the training process seamless.
Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 60-second video for marketing teams, showcasing the power of HeyGen's video creation tools to quickly generate compelling training content. Employ a modern, fast-paced editing style focusing on text-on-screen elements and leverage the extensive Templates & scenes library for rapid production.
Prompt 3
Tech support departments can easily produce a crisp, instructional 30-second customer training video. Convert existing scripts into video seamlessly using the Text-to-video from script feature, featuring screen-share emphasis and a friendly AI Voiceover to explain complex topics.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Support Training Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging support training videos with AI. Simplify complex topics and improve learning outcomes for your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting a suitable training video template or a blank canvas, then input your training script to effortlessly generate the initial video scenes using text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Presenter
Select an AI Avatar from our diverse library to serve as your on-screen presenter, complete with an AI Voiceover that brings your script to life for clear instruction.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance
Elevate your video with branded elements, background music, stock media, and automatically generated Subtitles/captions for maximum clarity and engaging videos.
4
Step 4
Export Your Training
Review your finalized create training videos, choose your preferred aspect ratio, and then export them for seamless distribution across all your required platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI training video maker, helping you create engaging training videos efficiently. Leverage our AI video generator to streamline your video creation tools for impactful learning.

Clarify Complex Topics

.

Simplify complex technical or support procedures into easily understandable video tutorials, enhancing comprehension and reducing support queries.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating engaging training videos easier?

HeyGen revolutionizes how you create training videos by leveraging advanced AI avatars and natural AI Voiceovers, transforming simple scripts into captivating content. This innovative approach makes it straightforward to produce engaging videos that truly resonate with your audience.

Can HeyGen support different types of training videos, like employee onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile training video maker designed to support a wide array of content, including critical Employee Onboarding and Technical Training modules. Our platform offers extensive training video templates and text-to-video capabilities to streamline your production.

What features make HeyGen an effective AI video generator for businesses?

HeyGen stands out as an effective AI video generator by offering robust video creation tools, including custom AI avatars, realistic voiceover generation, and comprehensive branding controls. It serves as a powerful support training video maker, helping businesses maintain a consistent and professional look.

How can HeyGen help ensure professional and accessible training content?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional and accessible training content by providing features like automatic subtitles and customizable branding controls. This ensures your how-to videos and customer training materials are inclusive and reflect your brand's quality across various platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo