Support Training Video Generator to Cut Support Tickets

Reduce support tickets and enhance learning with AI Avatars for engaging Employee Onboarding.

Develop a compelling 45-second video for new employees to quickly grasp essential onboarding procedures. The visual style should be warm and inviting, using dynamic graphics and a friendly, clear AI voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI avatars can personalize the welcome experience for effective Employee Onboarding.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Picture a concise 60-second technical training video aimed at current support staff, illustrating a complex software troubleshooting guide. Employ a clean, professional aesthetic with crisp screen recordings and easy-to-follow Text-to-video from script narration, ensuring simplified knowledge sharing to efficiently decrease support tickets.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine creating a vibrant 30-second video specifically for customers, providing a quick, visual guide to resolve common issues and thereby decreasing support tickets. This video should feature a bright, intuitive visual style with animated annotations and clear voiceover generation, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to ensure a consistent and professional brand presentation for effortless knowledge sharing.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a professional 50-second video intended for all company employees, introducing and explaining a new compliance policy update. The visual and audio style should be authoritative yet approachable, featuring a confident AI avatar delivering key information, supported by accessible Subtitles/captions for comprehensive Employee Development and Compliance Training.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Support Training Video Generator Works

Quickly produce professional support training videos with AI. Simplify complex concepts and boost knowledge sharing effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Paste your training content or script into the editor. Our generative AI platform will instantly convert your text into a dynamic video using text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your training material. Customize their appearance to match your brand's style and enhance engagement.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voiceovers
Add professional AI voiceovers in various languages to your training videos. Utilize voiceover generation to ensure clear and compelling narration for all learners.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Download your completed training video in various formats with aspect-ratio resizing & exports, or share directly to your learning platforms for seamless integration.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Concepts

.

Transform intricate support topics and technical guides into clear, concise, and easy-to-understand AI Training Videos for effective knowledge transfer.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI training videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers users to effortlessly create engaging AI Training Videos. You can transform text scripts into video with realistic AI Avatars and AI Voiceovers, utilizing pre-made templates to streamline your content creation process.

Can HeyGen customize training videos for branding and engagement?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to customize your video with comprehensive branding controls to maintain consistency. Enhance engagement with captivating content, add Subtitles/captions for accessibility, and leverage diverse Templates & scenes to create impactful training experiences.

What types of training initiatives benefit from HeyGen's platform?

HeyGen serves as an ideal support training video generator for various initiatives, including efficient Employee Onboarding, comprehensive Technical Training, and effective Knowledge sharing. By delivering clear, consistent content, organizations can even contribute to decreasing support tickets.

Does HeyGen offer multilingual capabilities for global training?

As a leading generative AI platform, HeyGen offers robust multilingual capabilities, allowing you to create training videos with AI Avatars and diverse AI Voiceovers in multiple languages. This ensures your content is accessible to a global audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo