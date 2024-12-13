Support Ticket Reduction Video Maker: Resolve Issues Faster

Create impactful customer support videos with AI avatars to drastically improve self-service and reduce support tickets efficiently.

For customer support managers and product onboarding teams, create a 45-second video tutorial demonstrating how to solve a frequently asked question, aiming to significantly reduce support tickets. This video should feature clean, professional step-by-step visuals complemented by a clear, calm AI-generated voiceover, easily produced using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a support ticket reduction video maker Works

Quickly create clear, engaging video tutorials and explainers to empower self-service, efficiently answering common questions and significantly reducing support tickets.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by writing your content or pasting existing FAQs. Our platform uses "Text-to-video from script" technology to transform your text into a visual narrative effortlessly, ideal for video content creation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter and Scene
Select from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to represent your brand. Customize backgrounds, add branding controls like logos, and set the perfect scene for your customer support videos.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voice
Enhance your explainer videos with relevant visuals from our "Media library/stock support". Generate natural-sounding voiceovers and automatically include subtitles/captions to improve accessibility and comprehension.
4
Step 4
Export and Share for Self-Service
Once your video is complete, easily use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare it for any platform. Share your new troubleshooting videos across your help center, FAQs, or social channels to empower self-service.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the way companies reduce support tickets by enabling the rapid creation of AI video explainers and customer support videos. This empowers users with compelling video tutorials and troubleshooting videos, significantly improving self-service capabilities and overall efficiency.

Simplify Complex Product Information

Simplify complex product features and common issues into clear, concise video explainers, enhancing user understanding effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help businesses reduce support tickets and improve customer self-service?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create professional customer support videos and AI video explainers efficiently. By transforming text into engaging video tutorials with AI avatars, HeyGen helps customers find solutions independently, significantly improving self-service and reducing inbound support tickets.

What makes HeyGen an efficient video maker for help desks?

HeyGen streamlines video content creation through its intuitive platform, offering text-to-video functionality and customizable templates. This allows help desks to quickly produce high-quality troubleshooting videos and training videos without extensive video editing experience, boosting operational efficiency.

Can HeyGen produce AI video explainers that enhance customer understanding?

Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and realistic voiceovers to create compelling explainer videos that simplify complex information. With branding controls and subtitle options, these videos provide clear, professional guidance that effectively addresses customer queries.

What types of customer support videos can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create a wide range of customer support videos, including how-to guides, product demonstrations, and FAQ explainers. Utilize HeyGen's text-based editing and 1-Click Translation to quickly generate accessible and engaging video content for various support scenarios.

