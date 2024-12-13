Design a 90-second instructional video for new hires on the intricacies of the company's `supply chain process video maker` tool, detailing each stage from raw material to final delivery. This video should adopt a clean, professional visual style with animated flowcharts and a clear, authoritative AI voiceover, effectively using HeyGen's `Text-to-video from script` feature to ensure accurate information dissemination and precise `process visualization` for the new team members.

Generate Video