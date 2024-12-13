Subtitle Video Maker: Add Captions to Video Easily
Automatically generate and add captions to your videos with our online subtitle maker. HeyGen's AI-powered subtitles/captions capability makes subtitle creation simple.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
As an advanced subtitle video maker, HeyGen simplifies how you add subtitles to video. Easily create engaging content by generating captions for your videos, boosting accessibility and reach.
Expand Global Learning.
Effortlessly create and subtitle educational courses to reach a broader, global audience, enhancing accessibility for all learners.
Engage on Social Media.
Produce captivating social media videos with automatic subtitles, ensuring your content is accessible and engaging even when watched without sound.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen make it easy to create subtitles for my videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly add subtitles to video content, transforming your creative ideas into accessible narratives. Our intuitive platform serves as a powerful online subtitle maker, generating automatic captions to enhance viewer engagement.
Can I customize and edit subtitles generated by HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen's advanced auto subtitle generator provides robust editing features, allowing you to refine timing, correct text, and style your video captions precisely. You have full control to ensure your subtitles perfectly match your video.
What are the benefits of adding captions to videos using HeyGen?
Adding captions with HeyGen significantly boosts accessibility and engagement for your video content. Our accurate subtitle generator ensures your message reaches a broader audience, making your videos more impactful and universally understood.
Does HeyGen integrate subtitle creation directly into its video maker workflow?
Yes, HeyGen is a comprehensive video maker that seamlessly integrates an online subtitle tool directly into your production process. This allows you to generate and add captions as an integral part of creating professional video content, streamlining your workflow.