Substitutes Video Maker: Elevate Your Content with AI

Produce engaging content and save time with advanced AI voiceover generation and intuitive controls.

Imagine a 45-second promotional video aimed at small business owners, demonstrating how easily they can create engaging content without needing a full production team. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key benefits in a friendly, approachable manner, complemented by a clear and confident voiceover generation.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Substitutes Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform ideas into professional videos with an intuitive AI video generator, saving time and resources without complex video editing.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video from a Script
Start by entering your script and let our powerful AI video generator transform your text into a dynamic video scene by scene.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to present your content, enhancing engagement and making your video creation process efficient.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Polish
Refine your video with customizable elements like background music, media library assets, and automatically generated subtitles/captions for maximum clarity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Download your high-quality video in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate sharing across your social media platforms and other channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen stands as an advanced AI video generator and online video editor, offering a powerful substitute for traditional video maker tools by simplifying content creation with AI talking avatars and text-to-video capabilities.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Produce compelling customer testimonials and success stories using AI avatars, building trust and demonstrating value effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creative video generation?

HeyGen acts as a powerful AI video generator, empowering users to streamline their content creation process with intuitive tools and features. It simplifies the entire video making workflow from concept to final export.

What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for engaging content?

HeyGen provides a diverse range of realistic AI avatars and custom options that can deliver your message with lifelike expressions and movements. These AI talking avatars are perfect for creating dynamic social media video content and promotional videos.

Can I create videos from text scripts using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen's innovative text-to-video capability allows you to transform written scripts into polished videos effortlessly. Simply input your text, and HeyGen will generate AI voiceovers and visuals, significantly reducing your video editing time.

Does HeyGen provide templates for making professional promotional videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers a wide selection of professional templates designed to help you create stunning promotional videos and short videos quickly. Its user-friendly interface makes content creation accessible for everyone.

