Create a 45-second dynamic video targeting small business owners, showcasing how HeyGen's premium plans revolutionize their content strategy. The visual style should be sleek and modern, with an inspiring background music track and a professional AI avatar delivering a clear, persuasive voiceover. Highlight the value of annual billing by contrasting it with monthly billing and demonstrate how advanced AI avatars can create compelling narratives effortlessly for various marketing needs.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Subscription Plans Video Maker Works

Understand how to select, manage, and maximize your video maker subscription to unlock powerful creation tools.

1
Step 1
Select Your Ideal Subscription Plan
Begin by comparing our flexible pricing models to find the subscription that best fits your video creation needs. Each plan offers a unique set of capabilities tailored for different scales.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Desired Features and Limits
Review the detailed feature list for each plan, noting included elements like generative video minutes, available stock video, or the number of users your account supports.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Preferred Billing Cycle
Decide between convenient monthly billing for flexibility or take advantage of savings with our annual plan, ensuring your account is set up for continuous video production.
4
Step 4
Create Videos with Your Activated Plan
Once your subscription is active, you gain full access to powerful video editing tools and can start creating professional videos with capabilities like AI avatars.

HeyGen, as a leading AI video maker, offers flexible subscription plans designed to optimize your video creation process. Understand our pricing models to unlock powerful features for professional video content without hidden costs.

Enhance Training and Education Materials

Utilize AI video to significantly boost engagement and retention in your training programs and educational content.

What makes HeyGen an effective video maker for businesses?

HeyGen empowers efficient video creation by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology. It's a comprehensive video editing tool designed to streamline content production for various business needs.

How does HeyGen manage resource allocation for video projects?

HeyGen intelligently manages your video creation resources, tracking usage based on factors like video minutes and user access. This system ensures you have the necessary capabilities for your generative video needs and storage requirements.

Can HeyGen assist with branding and customization for my video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your video creations. You can also utilize various templates and scenes to maintain a consistent brand identity.

What are the core generative video capabilities offered by HeyGen?

HeyGen excels in generative video production, offering capabilities like AI avatars and seamless text-to-video conversion from a script. It also includes advanced voiceover generation and subtitle features to complete your professional video content.

