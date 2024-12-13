Video Maker Subscription Plans for Every Creator
Unlock professional video creation with affordable monthly or annual plans, featuring seamless text-to-video from script capabilities.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, as a leading AI video maker, offers flexible subscription plans designed to optimize your video creation process. Understand our pricing models to unlock powerful features for professional video content without hidden costs.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling advertisements that capture attention and drive conversions, maximizing your marketing budget.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly generate a constant stream of captivating social media videos and clips to maintain audience engagement across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes HeyGen an effective video maker for businesses?
HeyGen empowers efficient video creation by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology. It's a comprehensive video editing tool designed to streamline content production for various business needs.
How does HeyGen manage resource allocation for video projects?
HeyGen intelligently manages your video creation resources, tracking usage based on factors like video minutes and user access. This system ensures you have the necessary capabilities for your generative video needs and storage requirements.
Can HeyGen assist with branding and customization for my video content?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your video creations. You can also utilize various templates and scenes to maintain a consistent brand identity.
What are the core generative video capabilities offered by HeyGen?
HeyGen excels in generative video production, offering capabilities like AI avatars and seamless text-to-video conversion from a script. It also includes advanced voiceover generation and subtitle features to complete your professional video content.