Subscription Plan Video Maker for Creative Video Solutions

Unlock seamless video content creation with AI avatars and real-time collaboration, perfect for video production professionals.

438/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at creative content creators, this 60-second video showcases the power of HeyGen's video editing tools and cloud storage capabilities. With a vibrant and energetic visual style, the video demonstrates how real-time collaboration and interactive elements can transform your projects. The narrative emphasizes the ease of accessing a vast royalty-free library, ensuring your videos are both unique and professional.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is crafted for those interested in the pricing of subscription plan video makers. It features a clean and minimalist visual style, focusing on the affordability and flexibility of HeyGen's plans. The narrative highlights the inclusion of templates & scenes, making it easy for users to start creating high-quality videos without breaking the bank.
Prompt 3
Aimed at technical users, this 90-second video delves into the advanced features of HeyGen's video content creation tools. With a sophisticated and polished visual style, the video explains the technical benefits of AI features and aspect-ratio resizing & exports. The narrative is designed to inform and educate, providing insights into how these tools can streamline your video production workflow.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Subscription Plan Video Maker Works

Discover how to effortlessly create stunning videos with our subscription plan video maker, designed for video production professionals and enthusiasts alike.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Subscription Plan
Select a subscription plan that fits your needs, offering access to a range of video editing tools and creative video solutions. Enjoy features like AI avatars and cloud storage to enhance your video content creation.
2
Step 2
Create with AI Features
Leverage AI features to streamline your video production process. Use text-to-video from script and voiceover generation to bring your ideas to life with ease and precision.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Incorporate interactive elements to engage your audience. Utilize our royalty-free library to enrich your videos with high-quality media, ensuring a professional finish.
4
Step 4
Export and Collaborate in Real-Time
Export your final video in various aspect ratios and formats. Benefit from real-time collaboration features to work seamlessly with your team, ensuring a smooth and efficient video creation process.

Use Cases

HeyGen's subscription plan video maker empowers video production professionals with creative video solutions, offering AI features, cloud storage, and real-time collaboration to enhance video content creation.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance educational videos with AI features, improving learner engagement and retention through creative video solutions.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support video content creation?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of creative video solutions, including AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, to streamline your video content creation process. With its intuitive interface and robust features, HeyGen empowers creators to produce engaging videos efficiently.

What tools does HeyGen provide for video editing?

HeyGen equips video production professionals with advanced video editing tools, such as aspect-ratio resizing and exports, voiceover generation, and subtitles/captions. These features ensure that your videos are polished and professional.

Can HeyGen enhance collaboration among video production teams?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates real-time collaboration, allowing video production teams to work together seamlessly. With cloud storage and interactive elements, teams can efficiently manage projects and incorporate feedback instantly.

What creative resources does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides access to a royalty-free library and customizable templates & scenes, enabling creators to enhance their videos with high-quality media. These resources, combined with branding controls, ensure your videos are both unique and on-brand.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo