Discover the power of our promo video maker with this 30-second spot designed for busy small business owners and digital marketers. Visualize a modern, dynamic montage of quick cuts showcasing vibrant product shots and testimonials, all set to an upbeat, contemporary soundtrack and a clear, energetic voiceover. Learn how easily you can transform your ideas into compelling promotional videos by simply using our "Text-to-video from script" feature to generate polished content in minutes.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

This 45-second narrative prompt targets content creators and online educators, illustrating how to elevate their promotional videos. Imagine an engaging, educational visual style featuring an AI avatar explaining complex concepts with bright, clean graphics and a friendly, informative voiceover. This video will demonstrate the seamless integration of "AI avatars" to present information clearly and build trust, making your promotional content more personal and impactful for your audience.
Create a sleek, 60-second explainer for marketing agencies and teams, showcasing the efficiency of our video maker. Picture a professional and authoritative visual style with smooth transitions between various marketing video examples, accompanied by a confident, informative voice. This video will highlight how "Templates & scenes" streamline content creation, allowing teams to quickly produce high-quality promotional content for diverse campaigns without extensive editing.
Produce a 30-second, fast-paced marketing video designed for social media managers and e-commerce businesses. Envision vibrant colors, dynamic cuts, and catchy background music, focusing on rapid-fire examples of impactful marketing videos. This spot will emphasize the ease of adding "Subtitles/captions" to grab attention even when sound is off, ensuring your promotional videos are accessible and effective across all platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Subscriber Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional promotional videos for your subscribers using HeyGen's intuitive tools and AI-powered features, ensuring impactful engagement.

Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin your subscriber promo video by choosing from a wide array of "promo video templates" available within HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" library, designed for quick creation.
Step 2
Add Your Unique Content
Customize your "promotional videos" by uploading your own media or selecting from our "Media library/stock support" to incorporate relevant visuals and music.
Step 3
Generate Engaging Narration
Enhance your production as a "video maker" by utilizing HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add professional-sounding narration or character voices to your video.
Step 4
Finalize and Export
Prepare your video for any "social video management platform" by adjusting its dimensions and then "export" your finished product using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating promo videos effortless?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive online promo video maker, allowing you to transform scripts into engaging videos effortlessly. Utilize our extensive range of professionally designed templates and scenes to quickly produce high-quality promotional videos.

What creative options does HeyGen provide for customizing marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers your brand with advanced customization for marketing videos, including AI avatars and dynamic branding controls. Easily incorporate your logo and brand colors to ensure every video resonates with your unique identity, making it a powerful video ad maker.

Can HeyGen create various types of video content beyond basic promo videos?

Absolutely. As a versatile video maker, HeyGen supports the creation of diverse content, from compelling Amazon product videos and engaging explainer videos to dynamic social media posts. Our platform efficiently generates voiceovers and subtitles, adapting content for multiple platforms and purposes.

How does HeyGen integrate AI features for enhanced video production?

HeyGen leverages AI to streamline and enhance your video production process, offering sophisticated features like AI avatars and text-to-video generation from scripts. This allows for efficient creation of polished videos with natural-sounding voiceovers, significantly boosting your content's impact.

