Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce an engaging 60-second 'day in the life' video targeting high school students considering study abroad programs, showcasing authentic student life experiences and local attractions. This educational video should feature a vlog-like visual style with energetic edits, supported by an enthusiastic voiceover generated through HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, and enriched with diverse footage from the Media library/stock support.
Craft an informative 30-second custom video guiding international students through common cultural adjustments during their initial orientation, providing quick tips on local etiquette or transportation. The visual and audio style should be clear, concise, and professional, incorporating HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for precise information delivery and displaying important terms using Subtitles/captions for clarity.
Develop an inspiring 40-second motivational video designed for newly arrived study abroad participants, encouraging them to fully embrace their unique student life abroad experience. This video creation should adopt a cinematic visual style with breathtaking scenic shots, accompanied by an uplifting, encouraging voiceover, and be optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your study abroad orientation video creation with HeyGen's AI-powered platform. Effortlessly produce engaging educational videos for students.
Streamline Educational Video Creation.
Efficiently produce high-quality educational videos, like study abroad orientations, to effectively inform and prepare a global student body.
Enhance Orientation Engagement.
Increase student engagement and information retention in your study abroad orientation videos using dynamic AI-powered content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify making a study abroad orientation video?
HeyGen transforms complex video creation into a streamlined process, allowing you to easily produce compelling study abroad orientation videos. Utilize pre-built video templates and AI avatars to quickly convey essential information, ensuring a welcoming and informative experience for new students.
Can I personalize an educational video for my study abroad program with HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to create custom videos tailored to your specific study abroad program. Implement your branding with custom logos and colors, and integrate unique content from the media library to make your welcome video truly reflective of your institution.
What features make HeyGen an efficient video maker for student life content?
HeyGen's innovative AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities significantly boost efficiency for creating engaging student life videos. Generate professional voiceovers instantly, allowing you to quickly produce high-quality training videos or welcome messages without needing complex filming equipment.
Does HeyGen offer video templates to speed up orientation video production?
Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse range of video templates designed to accelerate your orientation video production. These ready-to-use templates allow you to quickly assemble professional-looking content, making the how-to-make-video process straightforward for any institution.