Studio Behind The Scenes Video Maker for Effortless AI Production
Create stunning production-ready videos using our intuitive drag-and-drop interface and rich templates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
For any creative studio, HeyGen revolutionizes the behind the scenes video maker experience, leveraging AI video production for effortless content creation. This empowers production studios to quickly generate compelling visuals.
Rapid AI-Powered Ad Production.
Leverage AI video production to create high-performing ads quickly, freeing up your creative studio to focus on strategy and impactful visuals.
Engaging Social Media Content Generation.
Effortlessly generate engaging social media videos and quick clips in minutes, enhancing your online presence with dynamic and fresh content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my creative video production?
HeyGen empowers your creative video production by transforming text into engaging videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. This AI video production process streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on your creative vision as a powerful video maker.
Does HeyGen offer tools for generating entire scenes quickly?
Yes, HeyGen simplifies generating entire scenes with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and vast library of templates. You can quickly assemble and customize professional scenes, making your video creation effortless.
What makes HeyGen an all-in-one studio for video creation?
HeyGen functions as an all-in-one production studio, providing comprehensive tools for every stage of video creation. From AI avatars and text-to-video to branding controls and media libraries, HeyGen enables you to produce high-quality, production-ready videos efficiently.
Can HeyGen help create professional visuals without extensive editing?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI-powered workflows allow you to create professional visuals with minimal traditional video editing. Its intelligent features, including automatic subtitles and voiceover generation, significantly reduce the need for extensive manual refinements, delivering polished results quickly.