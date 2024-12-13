Create Stunning Videos with Our Student Showcase Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging videos using AI avatars and custom templates to highlight your projects and achievements.

499/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second video that highlights the technical prowess of college students using HeyGen's video editor. This video is perfect for tech-savvy students who want to demonstrate their coding projects or engineering designs. The video will have a sleek, modern visual style with AI avatars providing voiceover narration to explain complex concepts. The target audience includes potential employers and academic mentors interested in the students' technical skills.
Prompt 2
In a 30-second burst of creativity, elementary school students can use HeyGen's video maker platform to present their art projects. This video will be filled with colorful custom templates and playful animations, capturing the imagination of young audiences. The intuitive text-to-video from script feature allows students to narrate their stories effortlessly. Parents and family members will be the primary audience, eager to see the artistic talents of their children.
Prompt 3
This 90-second video is designed for university students collaborating on a group project. Using HeyGen's team collaboration tools, students can seamlessly integrate their individual contributions into a cohesive presentation. The video will feature professional branding elements and a polished voiceover generated by HeyGen's capabilities. The target audience includes professors and industry professionals evaluating the students' teamwork and presentation skills.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Student Showcase Video Maker

Create engaging and professional student showcase videos with ease using our intuitive video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create with Custom Templates
Start your project by selecting from a variety of custom templates designed to highlight student achievements. These templates provide a creative foundation, allowing you to focus on personalizing the content to suit your needs.
2
Step 2
Add Voice-Over for Personal Touch
Enhance your video by adding a voice-over. Use our AI-powered voiceover generation feature to narrate the story behind the showcase, making it more engaging and personal.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Incorporate your school's branding by adding logos and choosing colors that represent your institution. This ensures that your video maintains a professional and cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share with Ease
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share your student showcase video effortlessly with your audience, highlighting the achievements and creativity of your students.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers students to create captivating showcase videos effortlessly with its AI-powered video creation tool, offering features like drag and drop, custom templates, and voice-over capabilities.

Bring Historical Events to Life

.

Utilize AI-powered storytelling to create immersive videos that make historical events engaging and educational.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance student showcase videos?

HeyGen offers a student showcase video maker that utilizes custom templates and AI-powered features to create engaging and professional videos. With drag-and-drop functionality and a rich music library, students can easily highlight their achievements.

What makes HeyGen a versatile video creation tool?

HeyGen stands out as a video creation tool with its AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing users to generate videos from scripts effortlessly. The platform also supports voiceover generation and screen recording for a comprehensive editing experience.

Can HeyGen support team collaboration in video projects?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates team collaboration by offering branding controls and a media library, enabling teams to work together seamlessly on video projects while maintaining consistent branding with logos and colors.

Why choose HeyGen for product video creation?

HeyGen is an ideal product video creator due to its extensive templates and scenes, along with aspect-ratio resizing and export options. These features ensure that your product videos are both visually appealing and optimized for various platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo