Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second onboarding video, capture the essence of your institution with a focus on interactive videos. Targeted at new students, the video employs HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly blend informative content with visually appealing scenes. The audio style is upbeat and welcoming, ensuring students feel excited about their journey ahead.
Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second video for onboarding that highlights the unique aspects of your educational program. Aimed at prospective students, this video leverages HeyGen's media library/stock support to incorporate high-quality visuals and sound. The style is sleek and modern, with a focus on creating an engaging narrative that resonates with the audience.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second screen recording video that serves as a comprehensive guide for new students navigating your online platform. This technical video is designed for a student audience and utilizes HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure clarity and accessibility. The visual style is clean and instructional, providing a step-by-step walkthrough that enhances the onboarding experience.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Student Onboarding Video Maker Works

Create engaging learning experiences with ease using our student onboarding video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your onboarding video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to transform your script into a captivating video narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates designed for educational settings. These templates help you structure your content effectively, ensuring a smooth onboarding process.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance your video with interactive elements to create engaging learning experiences. Incorporate AI avatars and voiceover generation to make your content more dynamic and relatable.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share it with students to kickstart their onboarding journey with an informative and engaging video.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes student onboarding with its AI-powered video maker, creating engaging learning experiences through interactive and educational videos.

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes

Quickly produce captivating onboarding clips to share on social media, enhancing student interaction and interest.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance student onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful student onboarding video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to create engaging learning experiences. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can craft interactive videos that resonate with students in educational settings.

What features does HeyGen provide for creating onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools for creating onboarding videos, including voiceover generation, subtitles, and a media library for stock support. These features ensure your videos are both professional and informative, perfect for employee onboarding or educational purposes.

Can HeyGen be used for screen recording videos?

While HeyGen excels in creating videos from scripts and templates, it does not directly support screen recording. However, you can integrate screen recording clips into your projects using HeyGen's media library and editing tools.

Why choose HeyGen for interactive video creation?

HeyGen stands out with its ability to generate interactive videos using AI avatars and customizable scenes. This makes it ideal for crafting engaging learning experiences and dynamic onboarding content, ensuring your audience remains captivated.

