Streamline Your Content with a Streamer Highlight Video Maker

Effortlessly create professional-quality Twitch highlight videos with AI-powered editing and personalized filtering options.

442/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second AI-generated highlight reel that captures the essence of your live streams. Ideal for content creators aiming to expand their reach on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, this video leverages HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to craft a narrative that resonates with your audience. The professional-quality content and personalized filtering options ensure your highlights stand out with a polished and engaging visual style.
Prompt 2
Showcase your streaming prowess with a 30-second highlight video that automatically selects your most thrilling moments. Targeted at streamers who want to effortlessly share their best content, this video utilizes HeyGen's templates & scenes to create a visually stunning and cohesive story. The upbeat audio and crisp visuals make it perfect for capturing the attention of viewers on social media.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 60-second Twitch highlight video that combines your top clips into a compelling narrative. Designed for streamers who want to enhance their online presence, this video employs HeyGen's AI avatars to add a unique and personalized touch. The vibrant visual style and immersive sound design ensure your highlights are not only memorable but also shareable across various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Streamer Highlight Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional-quality Twitch highlight videos with AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Highlight Video
Start by using our AI clip maker to automatically generate highlights from your Twitch streams. This feature ensures you capture the most exciting moments without manual editing.
2
Step 2
Choose Personalized Filtering Options
Select from a variety of personalized filtering options to tailor your highlight video to your audience's preferences. This step allows you to focus on specific gameplays or moments that matter most.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Touches with AI-Powered Editing
Enhance your video with AI-powered editing tools. Use features like voiceover generation and subtitles to add a professional touch, making your content stand out on platforms like TikTok, Reels, and Shorts.
4
Step 4
Export and Share with Ease
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and aspect ratio. Our platform supports seamless integration with Twitch and YouTube, making it easy to share your content with a wider audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of streamer highlight videos with AI-powered editing, offering seamless integration with platforms like Twitch and YouTube for automatic highlight creation. Benefit from AI-generated highlights that deliver professional-quality content effortlessly.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Leverage AI-powered editing to produce professional-quality content that highlights your streaming achievements and milestones.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist in creating Twitch highlight videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating Twitch highlight videos by using AI-powered editing tools. These tools automatically generate highlights, ensuring professional-quality content that captures the best moments of your streams.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI clip maker?

HeyGen stands out as an AI clip maker by offering personalized filtering options and seamless integration with platforms like Twitch and YouTube. This allows for efficient automatic highlight creation tailored to your specific needs.

Can HeyGen create content for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts?

Yes, HeyGen can create content optimized for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. With its aspect-ratio resizing and export features, you can easily adapt your AI-generated highlights for various social media platforms.

Why choose HeyGen for streamer highlight video creation?

HeyGen is a top choice for streamer highlight video creation due to its AI-powered editing capabilities and professional-quality output. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including branding controls and a media library, to enhance your content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo