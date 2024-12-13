Storyboard Video Generator: Visualize Your Vision Fast

Streamline your creative storyboarding process and bring your script to life with our powerful Text-to-video from script capability.

Craft a compelling 60-second animated short film pitch using HeyGen's AI avatars to showcase your creative storyboarding process. Target aspiring filmmakers and indie creators, employing a dramatic visual style with cinematic music to highlight your storytelling vision. Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to bring your narrative to life effortlessly, presenting a complete and engaging concept.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine you're a marketing professional creating a 45-second internal explainer video aimed at small business owners. This video should detail the benefits of planning video projects for product launches, presented with a clean, professional visual style and an upbeat corporate soundtrack. Streamline your workflow by leveraging customizable templates and adding clear subtitles/captions for accessibility, ensuring your message is impactful and easy to understand.
Example Prompt 2
Design a quick 30-second tutorial for students and educators demonstrating how easy it is to use a digital storyboard software for project planning. The video needs a bright, instructional visual aesthetic with calm background music. Highlight the platform's ease by utilizing media library/stock support for visual aids and convert your script directly into video using the text-to-video from script capability, making learning accessible and engaging.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 15-second social media ad for influencers and content strategists, focusing on creating engaging short-form narratives. The video should have a trendy, fast-paced visual style with vibrant pop music. Showcase the versatility of HeyGen's AI avatars to create unique custom characters across various storyboard frames, and easily adapt the output for different platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How A Storyboard Video Generator Works

Transform your ideas into visual narratives with ease using our intuitive AI-powered platform, streamlining your creative video production from script to screen.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script-Based Outline
Begin by inputting your 'script' directly into the generator. Utilize HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature to instantly outline your narrative and generate initial scene concepts.
2
Step 2
Choose & Design Scenes
Select from a rich library of 'customizable templates' to design each storyboard frame. You can enhance your visuals by incorporating assets from HeyGen's 'Media library/stock support'.
3
Step 3
Add Rich Narrative Elements
Elevate your 'creative storyboarding process' by adding impactful narration using HeyGen's 'Voiceover generation' feature, ensuring a comprehensive and engaging visual story.
4
Step 4
Export & Share Your Vision
Finalize your visual narrative and 'export' it using HeyGen's 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' feature. This 'streamline workflow' prepares your project for efficient video production.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Training & Learning Videos

.

Convert training storyboards into dynamic AI videos, improving learner engagement and knowledge retention effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance the creative storyboarding process?

HeyGen transforms the creative storyboarding process by allowing you to easily generate storyboard frames directly from your script. Its AI-powered tools and customizable templates empower you to visualize cinematic storytelling quickly and efficiently, moving from concept to video production with ease.

Can HeyGen serve as a digital storyboard software?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as a powerful digital storyboard software, integrating AI storyboarding capabilities. Users can utilize an easy drag-and-drop editor to arrange scenes, incorporate AI avatars, and generate voiceovers, streamlining their video production workflow from planning video projects to final output.

What customizable options are available for storyboards in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customizable templates and features to bring your creative vision to life. You can design custom characters using AI avatars, add branding controls, and utilize a rich media library to create unique storyboard frames, ensuring your video production aligns perfectly with your script.

How does HeyGen streamline video project planning?

HeyGen significantly streamlines planning video projects by acting as an efficient storyboard video generator. It allows for text-to-video conversion from script, enabling you to rapidly develop visual concepts and create detailed storyboard frames, accelerating your entire video production workflow.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo