AI Video Generator for Your Monthly Story Videos

Transform your monthly stories into engaging videos with ease. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to bring your narratives to life.

Create a compelling 60-second narrative short video for aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing a personal journey of overcoming obstacles using professional animated videos and a warm, encouraging audio style. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to tell an impactful story, focusing on the triumph over adversity, embodying true compelling narratives.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Story of the Month Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your monthly narratives into engaging videos using AI, perfect for sharing your best stories with a professional touch.

1
Step 1
Create Your Narrative
Begin by inputting your story's text or script. Our powerful 'text to video' functionality instantly transforms your narrative into a preliminary video sequence.
2
Step 2
Choose Visual Elements
Enhance your story by choosing from a diverse selection of AI Avatars to represent characters or narrators, giving your video a professional visual presence.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers
Further customize your video with compelling AI voiceovers. Select from a variety of voices and languages using our Voiceover generation feature to perfectly narrate your script.
4
Step 4
Export Your Story
Review your finished story video in our intuitive interface. Once satisfied, leverage Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your creation for seamless sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video generator simplifies creating your 'story of the month' videos, transforming text and scripts into compelling narratives. Effortlessly produce engaging storytelling videos with AI for consistent and impactful content.

Highlight Success Stories Monthly

.

Effortlessly create professional AI videos to feature inspiring customer journeys or achievements as your 'story of the month,' fostering trust and engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate creative storytelling with AI?

HeyGen empowers users to transform imagination into captivating narratives through its advanced AI video generator. You can leverage text-to-video from scripts, customizable AI avatars, and dynamic scenes to craft compelling storytelling videos effortlessly.

Can I customize the visual style of my AI-generated videos in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive customization options to align with your desired visual style. You can select from various video templates, personalize AI avatars, integrate your branding elements, and use a rich media library to create unique and professional animated videos.

What types of marketing videos can I create using HeyGen's AI video maker?

With HeyGen, you can produce a wide array of marketing videos, including engaging explainer videos, dynamic social media content, and impactful promotional material. Its AI video maker offers versatile templates and tools to meet diverse marketing needs and boost your brand.

How quickly can I generate videos from text or scripts with HeyGen?

HeyGen's powerful AI video generator enables rapid video creation directly from text or scripts. This streamlined process allows you to efficiently turn your written content into polished videos with AI voiceovers and visuals, significantly accelerating your content production.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo