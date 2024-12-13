Stories Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Effortlessly

Transform your ideas into captivating stories with our AI-powered app, featuring text-to-video from script and seamless video content creation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Targeted at social media influencers and marketers, this 60-second video showcases the power of HeyGen's video story maker. Experience the ease of creating engaging social media videos using the drag and drop functionality, paired with a sleek, modern visual style. The video motion timeline allows for precise editing, ensuring your content stands out. With the support of HeyGen's media library, access a vast array of stock images to enrich your storytelling.
Prompt 2
For educators and trainers, this 90-second video highlights the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI-powered app. Discover how to craft informative and engaging content using the video creation tool, complete with subtitles and captions for accessibility. The visual style is clean and professional, ideal for educational purposes. Leverage the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to tailor your videos for various platforms, ensuring your message reaches a wider audience.
Prompt 3
This 30-second video is perfect for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to enhance their brand presence. With HeyGen's AI movie maker, create compelling promotional videos that captivate your audience. The visual style is sleek and polished, reflecting a professional image. Utilize the AI avatars feature to add a personal touch to your videos, making your brand more relatable and engaging. Let HeyGen's video content creation tools elevate your marketing strategy.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Stories Video Maker Works

Create engaging video stories effortlessly with our AI-powered video creation tool.

Step 1
Create Your Story with AI Avatars
Begin by selecting from a variety of AI avatars to bring your story to life. These avatars can be customized to match the tone and style of your narrative, making your video story maker experience both creative and unique.
Step 2
Choose an Animated Story Template
Select from a range of animated story templates that suit your theme. These templates provide a structured yet flexible framework, allowing you to focus on the creative aspects of your video content creation.
Step 3
Add Voice-Over and Subtitles
Enhance your story with voice-over generation and subtitles. This feature ensures your message is clear and accessible, adding depth to your AI storytelling process.
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio for easy sharing on social media platforms. This step ensures your video reaches your audience in the most effective way possible.

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create stories with its AI video generator, offering a seamless video story maker experience. Leverage AI-powered storytelling to craft engaging social media videos and more, all with the ease of drag and drop functionality.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Craft compelling AI videos that highlight customer success stories, boosting brand credibility and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance video storytelling?

HeyGen elevates video storytelling by utilizing AI-powered tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, to create engaging and dynamic narratives. With features like animated story templates and voiceover generation, users can craft compelling stories effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for AI video generation?

HeyGen stands out as a leading AI video generator by offering a comprehensive suite of features such as text-to-video from scripts, customizable templates, and a robust media library. These tools, combined with drag-and-drop functionality, make video creation intuitive and efficient.

Can HeyGen be used for creating social media videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is perfect for creating social media videos. It provides aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your content fits any platform. With branding controls and stock image support, your videos will be both professional and visually appealing.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen offers a range of technical features for video editing, including a video motion timeline, voice-over capabilities, and subtitles/captions. These tools allow for precise editing and customization, ensuring your video content meets professional standards.

