Stories Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Effortlessly
Transform your ideas into captivating stories with our AI-powered app, featuring text-to-video from script and seamless video content creation.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Targeted at social media influencers and marketers, this 60-second video showcases the power of HeyGen's video story maker. Experience the ease of creating engaging social media videos using the drag and drop functionality, paired with a sleek, modern visual style. The video motion timeline allows for precise editing, ensuring your content stands out. With the support of HeyGen's media library, access a vast array of stock images to enrich your storytelling.
For educators and trainers, this 90-second video highlights the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI-powered app. Discover how to craft informative and engaging content using the video creation tool, complete with subtitles and captions for accessibility. The visual style is clean and professional, ideal for educational purposes. Leverage the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to tailor your videos for various platforms, ensuring your message reaches a wider audience.
This 30-second video is perfect for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to enhance their brand presence. With HeyGen's AI movie maker, create compelling promotional videos that captivate your audience. The visual style is sleek and polished, reflecting a professional image. Utilize the AI avatars feature to add a personal touch to your videos, making your brand more relatable and engaging. Let HeyGen's video content creation tools elevate your marketing strategy.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create stories with its AI video generator, offering a seamless video story maker experience. Leverage AI-powered storytelling to craft engaging social media videos and more, all with the ease of drag and drop functionality.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating social media videos and clips in minutes, enhancing your online presence effortlessly.
Bring Historical Events to Life.
Utilize AI-powered video storytelling to vividly animate historical events, making them accessible and engaging.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen enhance video storytelling?
HeyGen elevates video storytelling by utilizing AI-powered tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, to create engaging and dynamic narratives. With features like animated story templates and voiceover generation, users can craft compelling stories effortlessly.
What makes HeyGen a top choice for AI video generation?
HeyGen stands out as a leading AI video generator by offering a comprehensive suite of features such as text-to-video from scripts, customizable templates, and a robust media library. These tools, combined with drag-and-drop functionality, make video creation intuitive and efficient.
Can HeyGen be used for creating social media videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is perfect for creating social media videos. It provides aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your content fits any platform. With branding controls and stock image support, your videos will be both professional and visually appealing.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen offers a range of technical features for video editing, including a video motion timeline, voice-over capabilities, and subtitles/captions. These tools allow for precise editing and customization, ensuring your video content meets professional standards.