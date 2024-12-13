Effortless Stock News Video Maker for Market Updates

Create compelling financial news videos fast with our AI news generator, leveraging HeyGen's efficient text-to-video from script feature.

Imagine a 45-second "AI news generator" video designed for busy professionals, providing a succinct, data-driven recap of the week's most impactful tech innovations. Its visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring dynamic text overlays and relevant stock footage, all complemented by a confident, articulate AI voiceover. HeyGen's robust Voiceover generation feature is perfect for crafting this precise narrative.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How stock news video maker works

Effortlessly produce professional news videos with AI, leveraging templates, stock media, and powerful editing tools for captivating stories.

1
Step 1
Choose Your News Template or Script
Begin by selecting a pre-designed news template from our extensive library or generate video directly from your script using the text-to-video feature to kickstart your project.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Visuals and Voiceovers
Enhance your news report with compelling stock footage and images. Integrate AI-powered voiceover generation to deliver your script with natural-sounding audio.
3
Step 3
Edit and Enhance Your News Video
Utilize the intuitive video editor to arrange scenes, add dynamic news intros and outros, and automatically generate precise subtitles for accessibility and viewer engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your Professional News Video
Finalize your news video by adjusting the aspect ratio as needed, then export it in high definition, ready for broadcast or sharing across various platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen serves as your ultimate AI news generator, streamlining the process to create professional stock news videos. Easily edit news videos with our intuitive video editor.

Enhance Financial Training with AI News Videos

.

Improve engagement and retention in financial training programs by using AI-generated videos to explain market news and concepts.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging news videos quickly?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI news generator, allowing you to easily create professional news videos. Leverage our diverse news templates and AI-generated visuals to streamline your video creation process and deliver impactful content.

Does HeyGen offer advanced video editing features for news content?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides robust video editor functionalities, including drag-and-drop editing, text-to-speech tools for voiceovers, and the ability to use AI avatars. This empowers you to edit news videos with precision and efficiency.

What resources does HeyGen provide to enhance my news video production?

HeyGen's extensive media library offers stock support for visuals and background music, enriching your content. You can also customize news intros & outros and apply branding controls to maintain a consistent, professional look for your news videos.

Can HeyGen facilitate rapid production of breaking news segments?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be a rapid stock news video maker, ideal for breaking news. Our text-to-video from script capability and voiceover generation enable swift video creation, ensuring your audience receives timely updates.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo