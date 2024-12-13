Stock Announcement Video Maker for Fast, Easy Videos

Quickly create professional stock announcements with our online platform, leveraging extensive templates & scenes to generate stunning videos.

Create a 30-second announcement video designed to captivate potential customers and investors about our groundbreaking new product. The visual style should be modern and upbeat, featuring sleek graphics and animations, complemented by engaging, optimistic background music. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently craft the narrative, enhanced by clear Voiceover generation to deliver key messages. This "Promo Video Maker" style video will generate excitement and drive early adoption.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Stock Announcement Video Maker Works

Craft professional, engaging announcement videos quickly and easily with our powerful online tool, designed to streamline your creative process.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from our diverse library of professionally designed templates to quickly set the stage for your announcement video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Paste your script to leverage our Text-to-video from script feature, then customize with visuals from our media library or your own uploads.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Enhance your announcement with high-quality, AI-generated voiceovers, bringing your script to life with natural-sounding narration.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation and utilize our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure your video is perfectly optimized for any platform.

HeyGen revolutionizes how businesses create impactful stock announcement videos. Leverage our AI video platform to generate professional, on-brand announcement videos, perfect for internal comms, marketing, and social media ads, enhancing team communication effortlessly.

Enhance Internal & Policy Announcements

Leverage AI to create compelling internal comms and new policy rollout videos, boosting team understanding and retention effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating an announcement video?

HeyGen makes creating impactful announcement videos effortless with its advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can generate a professional announcement video from a script in minutes, perfectly capturing your creative vision.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for crafting unique promo videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your promo videos, including a rich library of templates, branding controls for logos and colors, and a vast media library. This empowers you to create on-brand announcements that resonate with your audience.

Can HeyGen produce different types of announcement videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile announcement video maker, capable of generating everything from stock announcements and casting updates to product explainers and internal communications. Its flexibility supports a wide range of creative announcement needs.

How does HeyGen ensure high-quality output for my generated videos?

HeyGen ensures high-quality output through features like realistic voiceover generation, automatic subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing. This allows you to produce polished, professional videos ready for any platform.

