Step-by-Step Video Generator: Make How-To Guides Easily
Create compelling how-to guides and explainer videos effortlessly. Leverage intuitive templates and scenes to simplify your workflow.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a punchy 30-second how-to guide for content creators, optimized for social media engagement, by using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate visual content. Employ a fast-paced, dynamic visual style with upbeat music and leverage subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach across platforms.
Develop a professional 60-second video for marketing professionals introducing a new product, leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes and the media library/stock support to create a sleek visual narrative. The audio should feature a confident and persuasive voiceover, complementing the polished, high-quality visuals to drive interest.
Design an informative 50-second step-by-step video for new software users as an onboarding doc, ensuring clarity across various devices by utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability. Maintain a clean, instructional visual style with calm and clear narration, further supported by precise subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Develop Engaging Online Courses.
Efficiently produce high-quality courses with step-by-step AI videos, expanding your educational reach globally.
Clarify Complex Medical Concepts.
Transform intricate medical information into easy-to-understand, step-by-step explainer videos for enhanced learning.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging explainer videos?
HeyGen revolutionizes video creation by allowing you to generate professional explainer videos with AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. Leverage ready-to-use templates to quickly bring your creative vision to life, saving time and resources.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for generating videos?
HeyGen provides advanced AI capabilities, including text-to-video generation where you can transform text prompts into dynamic AI videos. The platform also features an AI voice generator, offering realistic voiceovers to enhance your content.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of making step-by-step how-to guides?
Absolutely, HeyGen functions as an intuitive step-by-step video generator, perfect for creating detailed how-to guides. Easily add AI avatars, generate voiceovers, and incorporate automatic subtitles to ensure your instructional content is clear and accessible.
Does HeyGen offer flexible editing tools for customizing videos?
Yes, HeyGen features a user-friendly video editor with drag-and-drop functionality, enabling extensive customization. You can apply branding controls, integrate your logo, and select specific colors to ensure your AI videos are perfectly tailored for social media or any other platform.