Create a 1-minute explainer video designed for high school students introducing the basics of quantum entanglement. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring clear animations of particles, while the audio should be an upbeat, enthusiastic voiceover, making complex topics accessible and engaging.

Develop a 90-second instructional video for adult learners attending a virtual 'Introduction to Robotics' STEM workshop, summarizing key concepts of motor control. This educational video, crafted as a professional video production, should feature a clean, corporate visual style with on-screen text and diagrams, ensuring clarity for an expert audience. Leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes, users can quickly assemble a structured and informative recap of their STEM workshop video maker content.
Produce a 2-minute in-depth tutorial for university-level engineering students on the principles of fluid dynamics in aerospace, creating a robust visual learning experience. The video should adopt a highly academic and detailed visual style, incorporating complex simulations and data visualizations, complemented by a precise, expert voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform detailed written explanations into compelling visuals and spoken narration, making this STEM teaching video maker a powerful tool for complex subjects.
Craft a 45-second quick guide targeting K-8 students, explaining the concept of photosynthesis in a fun and simplified manner, ideal for an educational video maker. The visual and audio style should be bright, colorful, and engaging, featuring friendly cartoon animations and a cheerful, easy-to-understand narration. Users can easily create educational videos like this and publish them to various platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize the content for different social media or learning management systems.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Write Your STEM Script
Transform your educational content by writing or pasting your script. Utilize our **AI-powered text-to-video creation** to instantly generate the first draft of your video.
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of professional **AI avatars** to present your STEM lesson. These lifelike presenters bring your educational content to life with engaging expressions and gestures.
Generate Your Voiceover
Add clear, natural-sounding audio to your video. Our advanced **voiceover generation** capability creates narration directly from your script, ensuring perfect pronunciation for complex STEM terms.
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by reviewing all elements. Once complete, utilize our versatile **Aspect-ratio resizing & exports** features to download your high-quality **educational video** in desired formats for any platform.

Enhance STEM Learning Engagement

Utilize AI-powered video to create highly interactive and captivating STEM lessons, dramatically improving student engagement and knowledge retention.

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI-powered text-to-video creation to transform your scripts into engaging STEM teaching videos efficiently. This innovative platform allows educators to create educational videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation, making complex STEM concepts more accessible.

Absolutely, HeyGen enables users to achieve professional video production quality for their STEM learning videos. With robust branding controls, including custom logos and colors, you can ensure your educational videos perfectly align with your institution's identity.

HeyGen incorporates cutting-edge AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation to significantly enhance visual learning experiences for STEM topics. These AI features allow for dynamic, engaging presentations that captivate students without the need for traditional filming.

Yes, HeyGen is designed as an incredibly efficient online video maker, perfect for producing high-quality STEM workshop videos. Its intuitive interface and diverse templates streamline the video creation process, allowing you to focus on delivering impactful STEM content.

