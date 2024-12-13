Develop a vibrant 30-second promotional video targeting high school and prospective college students, showcasing an engaging online STEM course. The visual style should be modern and dynamic, featuring quick cuts and exciting animations, accompanied by an upbeat, enthusiastic voiceover. Highlight how easy it is to craft compelling "STEM education videos" using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, making you an effective "stem promo video maker".

Generate Video