Launch Your Brand: Startup Video Generator Made Easy
Turn scripts into stunning AI videos for your startup. Our powerful text-to-video generator automates video production workflows.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 45-second video designed for small business owners and content marketers, showcasing how easy it is to produce professional social media videos. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually appealing, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting within vibrant scene Templates & scenes. Utilize HeyGen's rich "Templates & scenes" to demonstrate rapid content marketing creation with an upbeat background music track.
Produce a 90-second video for global marketing teams and businesses expanding internationally, emphasizing the seamless multi-language support that AI video offers. The visual and audio style should be professional and sophisticated, demonstrating HeyGen's powerful "AI avatars" delivering consistent brand messages across different languages with clean on-screen graphics, truly showcasing the capabilities of AI video for global reach.
Generate a 2-minute video aimed at corporate communication specialists and HR departments, focusing on streamlining video production workflows for internal training and announcements. The visual style should be polished and corporate, featuring an authoritative yet friendly "Voiceover generation" to convey complex information clearly, illustrating how HeyGen's AI video editing software enhances efficiency and accessibility in corporate communications.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Ads.
Quickly produce impactful video ads using AI, accelerating your marketing efforts and reaching a wider audience efficiently.
Engage Audiences on Social Media.
Rapidly generate captivating social media content to boost brand awareness and connect with your target market effortlessly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for businesses?
HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator, streamlining the entire video production workflow from script to screen. This text-to-video generator simplifies content marketing by providing intuitive AI tools for video creation, enabling businesses to produce professional AI videos quickly through workflow automation.
Can HeyGen create realistic AI avatars with branding options?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers diverse AI avatars that can be fully customized to maintain your brand identity, providing extensive creative control. This generative AI video capability ensures your video content is consistently on-brand and highly engaging.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for global content distribution?
HeyGen provides robust multi-language support and an integrated AI video translator, allowing for seamless localization of your content for global audiences. Our platform ensures synchronized audio with an advanced AI voice generator, optimizing video production workflows for international reach.
What makes HeyGen's AI video output professional and high-quality?
HeyGen ensures professional, high-quality video output through advanced AI video editing software and extensive creative control features. Users can easily create studio-quality videos that reflect their branding, setting a new standard for AI video content.